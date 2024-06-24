Suicide Squad Isekai Anime Unveils Opening Sequence And More Cast; READ

As the name suggests, the anime is based on Suicide Squad from the world of DC Comics. Wit Studio is producing the show, and 3 episodes are set to premiere on release day. Directed by Eri Osada, the anime contains original character design by Naoto Hosoda and Akira Amano.

The Opening Theme Another World by Tomoyasu Hotei showcased the Suicide Squad with characters like Harley Quinn, The Joker, Deadshot, and Peacemaker, among others. Here’s a closer look at the New Characters from the Opening.

New Villains in Suicide Squad Isekai

4 new villains were seen in the Opening theme of Suicide Squad Isekai. Ratcatcher, Thinker, Enchantress, and Killer Croc. Avid Comic fans will remember these characters from DC and here’s everything you need to know about them.

Ratcatcher (Voiced by Yoji Ueda)

His special ability is to communicate with rats. He was a former rat-catcher who fell into ways of crime in Gotham City. And yes, he is indeed Batman’s enemy. Ratcatcher claims to be a former friend of Deadshot who he met in prison. If Deadshot were to ever find out, he’s going to have to reload a lot of guns!

Thinker (Voiced by Hochu Ohtsuka)

In the world of DC, there are multiple incarnations of Thinker with each one of them having a different enemy. It will be interesting to see which one among the Suicide Squad he antagonizes. His Thinking Cap can manipulate others' minds, but is the mad scientist any good without it? Hochu Ohtsuka has also voiced Biscuit Oliva from Baki.

Enchantress (Voiced by Shizuka Ito)

One may mistake Enchantress for Poison Ivy from DC Comics. Enchantress is an ancient witch who inhabits the body of a woman named June Moore. Amanda Waller, who is in charge of the Suicide Squad is currently holding Enchantress captive. It will be interesting to see who June Moore is in the series.

Killer Croc (Voiced by Tarō Kiuchi)

You guessed it, a Crocodile-like human with killer strength. Being semiaquatic, Killer Croc rules the underwater realm and has similarities to a crocodile in terms of speed and power. In the world of DC, Killer Croc is another one of Batman’s enemies.

Suicide Squad Isekai - Episode 1 Synopsis

As per Warner Bros, Episode 1 will see Amanda Waller, the head of A.R.G.U.S, assemble a team of infamous villains including Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark. They are sent to a magical world through a GATE but chaos ensues as soon as they enter ISEKAI.

Their rampage is short-lived as the squad is captured by the Kingdom’s soldiers and sent to prison. The Suicide Squad is faced with an ultimatum where they have 72 hours until the bombs on their neck explode. They manage to negotiate a deal with Queen Aldora who sends them to War.

It will be interesting to see how well the Squad manages to survive in a world full of Orcs and Dragons. Will they survive the battle or succumb to the fate hanging around their necks?

