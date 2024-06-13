Suicide Squad Isekai Episode Schedule: Release Dates, Where to Watch, Plot & More

Fans have been really excited about the Suicide Squad Isekai anime which is a collaboration project between DC Comics, Warner Bros. Japan, and Wit Studios. This upcoming Isekai anime takes iconic characters from the DC universe such as Harley Quinn, King Shark, and Deadshot, and puts them in an Isekai setting where they are transported to another world to fight enemies.

People were understandably happy when it was announced a few days ago that the first three episodes of the anime would be released early in the US, Korea, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Southeast Asia. These countries will be able to watch the first three episodes on June 27, Thursday. Here is the full release schedule for the series.

Suicide Squad Isekai release schedule and streaming details

Unlike most other anime series which usually have 11 to 13 episodes, Suicide Squad Isekai will only have 10. The first three of those will be released on June 27, with one episode released every week that follows. Here is the full schedule for the anime.

Episodes 1,2, and 3 - June 27th, 2024

Episode 4 - July 4th, 2024

Episode 5 - July 11th, 2024

Episode 6 - July 18th, 2024

Episode 7 - July 25th, 2024

Episode 8 - August 1, 2024

Episode 9 - August 8th, 2024

Episode 10 - August 15th, 2024

According to several announcements from Warner Bros. Japan, the US audience will be able to watch the Suicide Squad anime on two platforms which are Max and Hulu. In Korea, the episodes will be available on LAFTEL and ANIPLUS, and in France, they will be available on ADN. The audience from Hong Kong, Taiwan, and the Southeast Asian region will be able to watch it on HBO GO.

Japan, however, did not get an early release date which means the first episodes of Suicide Squad Isekai will be available in the country on July 6th, Saturday, at 12:30 a.m. JST. The Japanese audience will be able to watch the show on BS11, ABEMA, TOKYO-MX, Anime Hodai, and U-NEXT.

Suicide Squad Isekai plot and cast

If you know about the Suicide Squad in DC, then you might already know what the anime is about. Amanda Waller gathers a group of notorious criminals including Harley Quinn, King Shark, Peacemaker, Clayface, and Deadshot to transfer them to another realm filled with magic and swords. However, with the amount of havoc they wreck, the group is arrested. But since the bombs in their necks are set to detonate within three days, the group makes a deal with Queen Aldora of the magical realm to conquer all of their enemies in return for freedom. Harley Quinn and all her teammates jump into battle to defeat all the land’s enemies and go back home before the bombs in their necks go off.

Eri Osada is directing the Suicide Squad Isekai anime under Wit Studios. The anime also boasts an impressive cast including Anna Nagase as Harley Quinn, Yuichiro Umehara as The Joker, Reigo Yamaguchi as Deadshot, Takehito Koyasu as Peacemaker, Subaru Kimura as King Shark, Jun Fukuyama as Clayface, Kujira as Amanda Waller, Taku Yashiro as Rick Flag, Reina Ueda as Fione, Chika Anzai as Katana, Jun Fukushima as Cecil, and Mamiko Noto as Queen Aldora.

