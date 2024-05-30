Tasuketsu Anime Debuts July Release Window; Everything We Know So Far

The anime adaptation of Tasuketsu, a survival game manga, has released a trailer showcasing the world, cast, and release date for the upcoming series, which also features a sample of VIVARUSH's Emperor Time opening theme.

The anime television series adaptation was announced on January 26, 2024. The series will be produced by Satelight and directed and written by Tatsuo Sato, with Tōru Hamazaki serving as assistant director, Nami Hayashi designing the characters, and R.O.N composing the music.

Tasuketsu anime gets a release date

The Tasuketsu anime series will premiere in Japan on July 2, 2024, as revealed in a trailer and there are also three new cast members in the mix.

The three new cast members are,

Borinmaru Gokokuhotenji: voiced by Kotomi Aihara (Shiki Ichinose in THE IDOLM@STER CINDERELLA GIRLS)

Rika Suzuki: voiced by Shiki Aoki (Hulemy in Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon

Hayato Soma: voiced by Kentaro Kumagai (Laios in Delicious in Dungeon)

As for the main voice cast, Yūto Uemura plays Saneatsu Narita, Anna Nagase plays Saaya Fujishiro, Kazuki Ura plays Ryūta Ichinose, Kouki Ohsuzu plays Kazuhiko Satō, Shiori Mikami plays Omi Jin, Yuki Nakashima plays Eren Kunashiri, Daisuke Ono plays Tōjūrō Yagihashi, Jun Kasama plays Ryōei Sudō, Shūta Morishima plays Sōtarō Shinozaki, KENN plays Ren Iruga, Kenjiro Tsuda plays Hisoka Midō, and Yuka Terasaki plays Emperor. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

A brief about Tasuketsu

Tasuketsu is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Taiga Miyakawa. It began serialization online on Comic Smart's Ganma! website in September 2013 and consists of three parts. As of December 2020, Micro Magazine has released six volumes. A 7-minute original video animation (OVA) adaptation, titled Tasūketsu: Judgement Assizes and produced by Imagica Lab, was released in January 2021.

The series ranked second on AnimeJapan's Most Wanted Anime Adaptation poll in 2019 and it ranked seventh on the same poll in the following year.

The story of Tasuketsu is described as follows:

"All of a sudden, people all over the world die because of a majority decision started by the "Emperor." Survivors have to take a majority decision at 00:00 am, then the majority of people will have to die. The protagonist high school boy Saneatsu Narita and his schoolmates decide to defeat the Emperor."

ALSO READ: Attack on Titan Ending: How Did Hajime Isayama Drop Hints Right From The Beginning