Tasuketsu Episode 1 Release Date, Where To Watch, And More To Know

The highly anticipated anime Tasuketsu: Fate of the Majority is releasing soon and has gotten fans of the manga excited. Tasuketsu Episode 1 is all set to premiere in July 2024. The series is based on the Japanese manga of the same name, which is written and illustrated by Taiga Miyakawa.

As of December 2020, Micro Magazine, the publisher of the manga has released 6 volumes. A 7-minute OVA (Original Video Animation) for the anime, titled Tasuketsu: Judgement Assizes was released in January 2021.

The series ranked 2nd on AnimeJapan’s Most Wanted Anime Adaptation poll in 2019 and 7th the following year. The anime television series is being produced by Studio Satellite. Here’s everything you need to know about Tasuketsu Episode 1.

Tasuketsu Episode 1 Release Date and Time

Tasuketsu Episode 1 is all set to premiere on July 3, 2024, at 2:10 AM JST (Japanese Standard Time). Timings will differ according to time zones and we expect the episode to be available on July 2, 2024, for international audiences.

Tasuketsu Episode 1 will be available on multiple streaming platforms online. Fans must note that the episode will only be available after its TV release on July 3, 2024, at 2:45 AM JST.

Where to Watch Tasuketsu Episode 1?

Tasuketsu Episode 1 will be available on streaming platforms like d Anime Store, DMM TV, ABEMA, U-NEXT, and streaming sites like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Crunchyroll. Do note that the episode will be available on online platforms other than d Anime Store and Hulu after July 7, 2024.

On TV, Tasuketsu Episode 1 will be available on Nippon TV, BS NTV, RAB Aomori Broadcasting, and AT-X. Please note that timings will differ for each network.

Tasuketsu Episode 1 Cast and Crew

The series is being written and directed by Tatsuo Sato. Anna Nagase, who also voices Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad Isekai, will be voicing Saaya Fujishiro. Along with Anna, Masatomo Nakazawa, Kazuki Ura, Yuki Nakashima, and Shuta Morishima will be joining the cast of voice actors.

Masatomo Nakazawa and Kazuki Ura have previously worked together on the sets of Blue Lock, voicing characters Wataru Kuon and Yoichi Isagi, respectively. The Opening theme titled Emperor Time is performed by the popular band, Vivarush. Music for the series is being composed by R.O.N.

Tasuketsu Episode 1 Plot

In the series, 5 players are put in a live-or-die situation by the Emperor, a mysterious figure who takes over the lives of the people in Tokyo. In the trailer, we can see an anonymous message being broadcast everywhere and they must answer live or die, with the majority decision deciding the fate.

Further plot details for the series have not been released but we can expect a similar adaptation to the manga. Tasuketsu Episode 1 is all set to release on July 3, 2024.

