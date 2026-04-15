&TEAM’s K cast as Nagi Seishiro in BLUE LOCK live action film, joins Takahashi Fumiya and others

Popular sports anime, BLUE LOCK, is being adapted into a live action film. Excitement for the same has already been off the roof, and the latest update has added to it as it was announced that &TEAM member K, whose real name is Koga Yūdai, has been cast in the role of Nagi Seishiro. The announcement was confirmed via the movie’s official website and social media accounts, where K was introduced as the crucial character in the story.

&TEAM’s K joins BLUE LOCK film

K has been cast as Nagi Seishiro in the upcoming live action adaptation of the Japanese manga series and anime, BLUE LOCK. An announcement post was shared on the film’s X account after initial speculations arose from a teaser photo about K’s casting. It read, "Nice to meet you, Japan, I'm...&TEAM K...!" The post was accompanied by a sneak peek at the character with his special eye makeup. The character of Nagi Seishiro is of one who is an unmotivated and lazy player who possesses exceptional football skills that shape the story of BLUE LOCK. The role is also the protagonist of the spin-off, Blue Lock - Episode Nagi.

K also launched his personal Instagram account on the occasion of his casting and shared the first post, “I will be playing the role of Seishiro Nagi. This will be my first appearance in a film as an individual, and I feel very honored to be able to make that debut through a work like Blue Lock. I would be happy if as many people as possible could watch this project, which was created together with such wonderful cast members and staff. It will be released this summer, on August 7!! Please look forward to it!”

Other cast members in the film include Takahashi Fumiya as Isagi Yoichi, s Sakurai Kaito as Bachira Meguru, Takahashi Kyohei as Chigiri Hyoma, Nomura Kouta as Kunigami Rensuke, and more.

BLUE LOCK live action film will hit the theaters on August 7, 2026.

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