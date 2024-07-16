Terminator Zero Anime Trailer Released: Everything We Know So Far

Netflix has released the first official trailer for Terminator Zero, an upcoming anime series set in the Terminator universe. Produced by Skydance Entertainment and Production I.G, the series follows the events of 1991's Terminator 2: Judgment Day. It centers on Eiko, a soldier sent back in time to protect Malcolm Lee, a scientist developing artificial intelligence that could threaten Skynet's genocidal ambitions.

The trailer features a ton of visual callbacks to the original Terminator film and Judgment Day, including shots of a nuclear explosion engulfing a city, an assembly line of T-800 endoskeleton faceplates, a person being transported via a time field generator, and a Terminator tinkering with the machinery beneath the exposed flesh of its forearm.

Terminator Zero releases new trailer

Terminator Zero, set to debut on Netflix in the summer, will offer a new take on the long-running science fiction franchise, shifting the conflict to Japan. This anime will be the first to tell a new story set in Japan, featuring a new set of characters not seen in previous films or TV releases. Fans can expect a thrilling and unique experience from the new series.

The footage looks appropriately dark and explosive, with Eiko running through a blood-splattered hallway and firing at a gas canister to fend off an advancing Terminator. It’ll be interesting to see how this new animated chapter in the Terminator franchise will build on, and complicate, the very dense chronology of the films. The films which focused on the lives of John Connor and his mother Sarah as they attempt to survive a robotic assassin sent from the future to prevent her from leading a successful resistance against its machine masters.

Terminator Zero, directed by Masashi Kudo, is set to release on Netflix on August 29th. The anime, created and executive produced by Mattson Tomlin for Skydance Animation and Production I.G, will feature eight episodes. The voice cast includes Timothy Olyphant as the Terminator, Rosario Dawson as Kokoro, André Holland as Malcolm Lee, Sonoya Mizuno as Eiko, and Ann Dowd as The Prophet.

Terminator Zero is full of Terminator 2 references

Terminator Zero will tell a classic Terminator story, with a soldier from the future having to go back to the past and find a scientist who is working on a powerful artificial intelligence that could rival Skynet. From the serialized format to the possibilities of the animation media, Terminator Zero is expected to be very different from previous Terminator movies. Still, the series seems to be continuing a curious tradition that followed the release of Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines.

Terminator Zero, set in 2022 and 1997, follows the chronology of the first two Terminator movies, indicating a departure from elements from subsequent series. Netflix's official announcement, referencing the Judgment Day date of August 29, 1997, also references Terminator 2, with the show's release date being August 29, 2024, a reference to the original Terminator 2: Judgement Day timeline. This ensures a consistent and unique storyline for the series.

Terminator 2 takes place in 1995, with John, Sarah, and the T-800 preventing a 1997 nuclear war. Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, the first non-James Cameron entry, reveals the heroes postponed Judgment Day. The franchise's date and other aspects are constantly changed in future installments, all taking place in their own continuity. Terminator Zero's connections to the movies are with the first two.