That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 7: Release Date, Where To Watch And More

With Falmuth under attack by the Western Holy Church’s forces, Rimuru must now race against time to arrive at the battlefield and save the city. Find out what happens next in That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 7, so don’t miss it and keep reading to find out the upcoming episode’s release date, expected plot and more.

ALSO READ: Ambitious, Fierce And Passionate; Here Are The Top 10 Best Scorpio Anime Characters

Release date and where to watch That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 7

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 7 is scheduled to air on Friday, May 17, at approximately 11:00 pm JST in Japan. For viewers residing outside of Japan, the episode will debut around 3:00 pm GMT / 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET on the same day. However, please note that release times may vary slightly due to time zone variances. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Fans in Japan can catch That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 7 on various networks, including AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS NTV, Sun TV, TV Aichi, and KBS Kyoto. International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll, available outside of Asian territories.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Here Are The Top 10 Best Short Anime Characters Who Make A Big Impact, From Vegeta to Edward Elric

Expected plot of That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 7

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 7 will be titled Saint and Demon Clash. Fans can anticipate Rimuru taking decisive action as the looming threat of Hinata Sakaguchi coincides with the troops heading toward Falmuth. With Team Reborn led by Shion and ready for battle, Rimuru may mobilize alongside them to assess the situation firsthand.

As the battle takes place, the possibility of Rimuru and Hinata meeting on the battlefield is incredibly likely. This meeting is likely to end in a duel between the two in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 7.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Best Monster Anime Characters Like Meruem And Ryuk

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 6 recap

Titled Those Approaching, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 6 picks up with Rimuru Tempest convening an urgent meeting with his executives, spurred by Souei's revelation that Hinata is en route to Tempest accompanied by a party of five. This alarming report is accompanied by the news that the Temple Knights from neighboring nations are mobilizing toward Falmuth with a force of over 30,000 men. They were seemingly moving with the intent of avenging the Archbishop's death, suspecting involvement from Sir Youm.

Feeling that Jura Tempest can't rely on neighboring forces, Diablo expresses regret over Reyhiem's envoy mission. However, Rimuru reassures Diablo, urging him to continue with the original plan. Shuna suggests seeking advice about the Wester Holy Church's situation from Adalmann as he is a former high priest of Luminism. Adalmann shares insights into the Church's history, warning Rimuru about the Ten Great Saints from Lubelius, likely accompanying Hinata.

Adalmann proposes converting Hinata's faith to Rimuru's cause, though Rimuru hesitates to complicate matters further in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 6. After Adalmann departs, Rimuru formulates strategic policies, appointing Veldora as the ‘final’ defense and assigning Benimaru to lead reinforcements for Sir Youm. Diablo devises plans to ensure Youm and Edmaris' safety while seeking the true culprit behind his framing.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 50 Best Anime Quotes From Kekkai Sensen And One Piece To Pokemon And Eureka Seven

The discussion then shifts to confronting Hinata, with Soei revealing the Crusaders' imminent arrival and the possibility of negotiation. Rimuru tasks his executives to buy time and avoid casualties, designating Shion's Team Reborn for the initial confrontation. Concerned about the powerful Saints accompanying Hinata, Rimuru allows Benimaru and others to join the battle if necessary.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 6 transitions to a castle, where a secret meeting involving Sir Granville, Damrada, and Grenda takes place. They conspire to manipulate the conflict between Hinata and Rimuru, leveraging alliances with Eastern Merchants and pressuring Edmaris. Granville orchestrates plans to eliminate demons within Falmuth, furthering his influence and alliances. The episode concludes with Granville and Mariabel celebrating the success of their schemes, setting the stage for further intrigue and conflict in the tumultuous world of Rimuru Tempest.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on Tempest’s war in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Best Monster Anime Characters Like Meruem And Ryuk