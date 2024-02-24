The Apothecary Diaries Episode 20: Release Date, Where To Stream, What To Expect And More

The latest developments in The Apothecary Diaries have left fans on the edge of their seats, with shocking scenes and concerns over Maomao's well-being. Furthermore, the intricate mysteries deepen as Jinshi narrowly escapes an assassination attempt. Dive deeper into the suspense with a recap of episode 19 and get ready for the upcoming episode.

Release date and where to stream

The Apothecary Diaries Episode 20 will be released on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at 1 a.m. JST, continuing the gripping saga of Maomao's adventures. Nippon TV and other Japanese channels will broadcast the episode in Japan.

While previously exclusive to Crunchyroll and Netflix, The Apothecary Diaries can now also be streamed on additional platforms like Amazon Prime and Disney Plus, expanding accessibility for viewers. However, availability may vary depending on regional restrictions. Rest assured, Crunchyroll remains a reliable option for most viewers to catch the latest episodes. Stay tuned for the thrilling continuation of The Apothecary Diaries.

What to expect in The Apothecary Diaries Episode 20

The Apothecary Diaries Episode 20 will be titled Thornapple. Fans can anticipate the fallout from the recent incident and Maomao's determined pursuit of Suirei, whose potential involvement in the assassination attempt looms large. With suspicions aloft, the true extent of Suirei's role in the unfolding events may come to light, sparking confrontations and revelations that could send shockwaves through the court.

Advertisement

The plot of The Apothecary Diaries is now thickening, and viewers can expect a gripping narrative filled with twists and suspenseful moments. As Maomao delves deeper into the mysteries surrounding the court, Episode 20 promises to deliver another riveting episode of intrigue and drama in The Apothecary Diaries.

The Apothecary Diaries Episode 19 recap

In The Apothecary Diaries Episode 19, the intrigue deepens as Maomao finds herself embroiled in a complex web of mysteries and suspicions. The episode kicks off with Lihaku's visit to Maomao while she works diligently. He drops a bombshell, revealing that ceremonial tools have been stolen from the warehouse, coinciding with a series of mysterious accidents involving warehouse managers. Maomao's keen mind immediately detects a pattern and suspects foul play behind the incidents.

Upon inspecting the stolen items, Lihaku presents Maomao with a smoking pipe belonging to an enigmatic old court lady, sparking her curiosity further. Maomao delves into speculation, pondering potential suspects and motives. She confides in Jinshi, sharing her concerns and suspicions, which he encourages her to investigate further.

Maomao dives into research at the archival building, uncovering unsettling connections between the victims and ceremonial activities overseen by the Board of Rites. A sympathetic archive worker sheds light on his demotion for raising safety concerns about the altar in the Sapphire Sky ceremonial building, igniting Maomao's resolve to prevent potential disaster.

Advertisement

As Maomao rushes to warn participants of the impending ceremony about the perilous altar, she encounters resistance from guards, leading to a confrontation that leaves her injured. In a dramatic turn of events, Lakan intervenes, aiding Maomao in reaching the ceremonial room just in time to save a noble from imminent danger. In a poignant moment, Maomao realizes that the noble she rescued is none other than Jinshi himself, cementing their bond amidst the chaos and danger.

For more updates on Maomao and Jinshi in The Apothecary Diaries, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.