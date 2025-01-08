The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 1: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Maomao’s journey within the Imperial Palace is far from over as The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 1 approaches with new mysteries for her to solve, so don’t miss it! Get release deets here.
Season 1 of The Apothecary Diaries introduced and followed Maomao, a sharp-witted girl with extensive medicinal knowledge. She had been abducted and brought to the Imperial Palace as a maid, where her keen observations unravelled a number of mysteries.
This lead to her appointment as a lady-in-waiting by Jinshi, a high-ranking eunuch. After completing her term, Maomao returns home but is later bought back by Jinshi to continue her work, solving puzzles and tending her passion for herb collection in the palace.
The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 1 will likely begin with Maomao, Jinshi, and Gaoshun investigating an unusual smell within the palace, a mystery hinted at in promotional material. It could explore Maomao's budding romantic tension with Jinshi as well.
Given that the introduction and PVs indicate a looming crisis, fans can expect the season to begin with a series of troubling developments, beginning with MaoMao’s return to her role as a poison tester at the Jade Palace.
The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 1 will premiere on January 10, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. In Japan, it will air on TV networks like Nippon Television, AT-X, Movie Channel Neco, and Animax, with timings varying by channel.
Additionally, it will be available on local streaming platforms such as ABEMA Premium and d Anime Store. Internationally, The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 1 will be available on Crunchyroll, 30 minutes after the Japanese broadcast, and on Netflix.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.