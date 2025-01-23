The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 3: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 3 will see Maomao be tasked with investigating poisonous mushrooms, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap and more here.
In Caravan, fans saw Maomao and her colleagues prepared for the arrival of a diplomatic delegation. Meanwhile, Gyokuyou gained two new ladies-in-waiting to assist with her pregnancy. Maomao noticed that some of Gyokuyou's new dresses may expose her condition and warns her.
While shopping, Maomao meets Shisui, who mentions a strange smell from the north, sparking Maomao’s investigation into the potentially harmful scents among the court ladies. She links these scents to past poisoning cases, raising suspicions of a larger conspiracy.
The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 3 will see a palace lady-in-waiting go missing just before her marriage, making Maomao once again ponder the workings of the inner palace. Maomao will then be assigned to investigate the poisonous mushrooms in the palace grounds by Jinshi.
His suggestive words and actions raise Maomao’s suspicions, though she is more excited by the task. Maomao will begin her search, however, after only a day of searching, she will return to hear news of a middle-ranking consort’s death.
Titled ‘Corpse Fungus,’ The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 3 will be out on January 24, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. In Japan, it will air on local TV channels such as Nippon Television, AT-X, Movie Channel Neco, and Animax, following their respective schedules.
Additionally, The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 3 will be available on Japanese streaming platforms like ABEMA Premium and d Anime Store. Internationally, it will stream on Crunchyroll about 2:30 minutes after the Japanese broadcast. It will also be accessible on Netflix with a subscription.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.