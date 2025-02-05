The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 5: Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More
With the Moon Fairy nowhere to be found, The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 5 will see Jinshi take up the role. Don’t miss it; get the release date, recap, and more here.
The last The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 episode, ‘Mirrors,’ saw Maomao examine a foreign envoy’s gifted mirror. She was later approached by Gaoshun about twin daughters of a wealthy man—one of whom is inexplicably pregnant despite strict confinement.
Initially suspecting a psychological cause, Maomao discovers the younger twin escaped using mirrors to create an illusion. Meanwhile, Jinshi learned the envoy sought a “Moon Fairy” resembling a courtesan from Rokushoukan.
The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 5 will focus on selecting someone to portray the legendary Moon Spirit to satisfy the foreign envoys. With no suitable women meeting their expectations, Jinshi’s delicate appearance makes him a possible candidate for the role.
The upcoming episode may explore how Maomao makes use of her makeup skills to enhance his features, ensuring he convincingly embodies the idealized beauty sought by the envoy while balancing the diplomatic stakes of the situation.
Titled ‘Moon Fairy,’ The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 5 will be released on February 7, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST in Japan. The release time may differ for international audiences. In Japan, the episode will air on channels such as Nippon Television, AT-X, Movie Channel Neco, and Animax, following their local schedules.
It will also be available on Japanese streaming platforms like ABEMA Premium and Anime Store. International viewers can stream The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 5 on Crunchyroll around 2:30 minutes after its Japanese airing or on Netflix with a subscription.
Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates from The Apothecary Diaries Season 2.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.