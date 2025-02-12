The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 6: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In the last Apothecary Diaries episode, ‘Moon Fairy,’ Maomao visits the northern garden and meets Shisui, who collects moths that shimmer under moonlight. Inspired, Maomao collaborates with Shisui and Xiaolan to create an illusion for the foreign envoys, Ayla and Aylin. During the banquet, Ayla’s approach to the emperor causes a stir before Aylin stops her.

As the envoys depart, they witness “Diana,” a glowing dancer—Jinshi in disguise—enhanced by moths. Meanwhile, Maomao investigates scented oils that may have threatened pregnancies and learns about a discreet clinic for sick palace women.

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 6 may focus on the clinic’s head nurse formally complaining about Maomao’s unauthorized medicine-making, potentially leading to her receiving a facial scar.

Additionally, events will return to the Crystal Pavilion, where problems may arise between Consort Lihua and her head lady-in-waiting, Shin. The episode will continue to explore the conflicts within the palace hierarchy as Maomao carries on with her eccentric medical practices.

Titled ‘The Crystal Pavilion, for the Third Time,’ The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 6 will be released on Friday, February 14, 2025, at 11:25 am JST in Japan. Due to time zone differences, the global simulcast may experience delays in some regions.

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 6 will first air on Nippon TV's “FRIDAY ANIME NIGHT” block, followed by broadcasts on networks such as BS NTV, AT-X, and Animax. It will also stream on platforms like ABEMA Premium, Amazon Prime Video, and HULU. International viewers can watch it on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.