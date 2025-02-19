The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 7: Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

In ‘The Crystal Pavilion, for the Third Time,’ Maomao is called upon by Shenlü, the clinic supervisor, who seeks her help regarding a missing sick servant from Consort Lihua’s pavilion. Investigating with the doctor, Maomao finds the servant locked in a shed by Shin, Lihua’s head lady-in-waiting, who claims it was to contain the illness.

Further inquiry exposes Shin’s hidden stockpile of banned trade goods, including scented oils that could induce an abortion. When confronted, Shin reveals her resentment toward Lihua, leading to her dismissal. Maomao suspects a larger conspiracy regarding the scented oils.

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 7 may follow Maomao as she is sent to a mysterious shrine at the Emperor’s request, possibly related to the conversation he had with Lihua about her. The shrine could hold historical importance or be linked to the ongoing conspiracies within the palace.

As Maomao investigates, she may uncover new secrets that deepen the intrigue surrounding the Emperor’s court and its hidden schemes. Given the scenes from the preview, the episode will likely reveal more about Jinshi as well.

Titled ‘The Shrine of Choosing,’ The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 7 is set to release on February 21, 2025, at 11:40 pmJST in Japan. This timing applies specifically to Japanese audiences, with release times varying globally. In Japan, the episode will be broadcast on local TV channels such as Nippon Television, AT-X, Movie Channel Neco, and Animax.

Additionally, it will be available on streaming platforms like ABEMA Premium and Anime Store. For international viewers, The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 7 will stream on Crunchyroll roughly 2:30 minutes after the Japanese broadcast, and it’s also available on Netflix with a subscription.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.