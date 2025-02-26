The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 8 To Introduce The Empress Dowager; Recap, Release Date And More

In ‘The Shrine Of Choosing,’ Jinshi dreams of his childhood, recalling that the man he thought was his father was actually his brother. Meanwhile, Maomao learns about the Shrine of Choosing, where emperors were once selected. She discovers her adoptive father, Luomen, was familiar with its caretaker.

The emperor takes Jinshi and Maomao to attempt the test, which determines lineage through red-green color blindness. While they succeed in reaching the final stage, the results suggest the emperor is not a direct descendant of the Mother Royal, raising further questions.

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 8 is expected to focus on the previous emperor’s widow, who oversees one of the consort’s houses. As a character not yet seen within the series, her introduction will likely bring a new subplot to light.

There may also be revelations regarding her connection to Jinshi, as hinted in the previous episode. Given the implications of Jinshi’s past and his true lineage, the episode will likely provide more clarity on his origins and his potential ties to the imperial family

Titled ‘The Empress Dowager,’ The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 8 will premiere on February 28, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST in Japan. The release time may vary globally. In Japan, the episode will be broadcast on local TV channels, including Nippon Television, AT-X, Movie Channel Neco, and Animax, each according to its respective schedule.

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 8 will also be available on Japanese streaming platforms like ABEMA Premium and Anime Store. International viewers can watch it on Crunchyroll, about 2.5 minutes after the Japanese airing, with Netflix offering it to subscribers.

Advertisement

For more updates from The Apothecary Diaries anime, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.