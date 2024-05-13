The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases Anime: New Trailer Out; Cast, Staff, Plot & More

The current promotional campaign of The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases anime has brought a new piece of video to the floors. This is the trailer of the anime, which also sets the stage for a unique adaptation to take the screens very soon. Here is all you need to know about the new trailer, and other updates of the anime.

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases Anime: New Trailer details

The latest video trailer was put out in the public domain on YouTube. As reported by Crunchyroll, this series is one of the most anticipated shows to come out in the coming slates. The 110-second video shares a glimpse of the potential storyline to feature in this anime. Moreover, the description box of the trailer had all the details of the cast and staff of it.

You can check out the latest trailer from the series right here:

Cast and staff updates

The fans have been served with a list of the credited staff members working on The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases anime. Here is a list of all the credited teammates from the series:

Director: Kazuomi Koga

Series Composition: Rintaro Ikeda

Script: Yoshiki Ohkusa

Character Design & Chief Animation Director: Saori Hosoda

Art Director: Shin Watanabe

Director of Photography: Kenji Takehara, Shintaro Sakai

Color Design: Haruko Nobori

Editing: Rikuto Oiwa

Sound Director: Hajime Takakuwa

Sound Effects: Toshiya Wada (Swara Pro)

Sound Production: TO Books

Music: Yoshika Haneoka

Music Production: King Records

Animation Production: Studio DEEN × Marvy Jack

Cast:

Allen: Shōta Aoi

Liese: Minami Kuribayashi

Henriette: Akari Kito

Noel: Sora Amamiya

Mylene: Manami Numakura

Beatrice: Megumi Han

Akira: Mariya Ise

Craig: Takehito Koyasu

Brett: Ryota Osaka

Curtis: Mitsuki Saiga

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases anime: What is the series about?

As described by the official synopsis, The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases tells the story of Allen, who is banished from the Duchy of Westfeldt. The reason given for this is his low abilities and lack of divine Gift. However, after initial demotivation, he is inspired to take things into his own hands.

And this is where we see the story of his freedom from exile. It will be interesting to see how upcoming storylines pan out on the screens in an animated form. The series is currently broadcast in Japan, and it is also streaming on Crunchyroll as part of the spring 2024 anime simulcast lineup.

