The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases Anime: New Trailer Out; Cast, Staff, Plot & More
The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases anime has updated a mid-season trailer in order to boost the hype for the series. READ.
The current promotional campaign of The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases anime has brought a new piece of video to the floors. This is the trailer of the anime, which also sets the stage for a unique adaptation to take the screens very soon. Here is all you need to know about the new trailer, and other updates of the anime.
The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases Anime: New Trailer details
The latest video trailer was put out in the public domain on YouTube. As reported by Crunchyroll, this series is one of the most anticipated shows to come out in the coming slates. The 110-second video shares a glimpse of the potential storyline to feature in this anime. Moreover, the description box of the trailer had all the details of the cast and staff of it.
You can check out the latest trailer from the series right here:
Cast and staff updates
The fans have been served with a list of the credited staff members working on The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases anime. Here is a list of all the credited teammates from the series:
- Director: Kazuomi Koga
- Series Composition: Rintaro Ikeda
- Script: Yoshiki Ohkusa
- Character Design & Chief Animation Director: Saori Hosoda
- Art Director: Shin Watanabe
- Director of Photography: Kenji Takehara, Shintaro Sakai
- Color Design: Haruko Nobori
- Editing: Rikuto Oiwa
- Sound Director: Hajime Takakuwa
- Sound Effects: Toshiya Wada (Swara Pro)
- Sound Production: TO Books
- Music: Yoshika Haneoka
- Music Production: King Records
- Animation Production: Studio DEEN × Marvy Jack
Cast:
- Allen: Shōta Aoi
- Liese: Minami Kuribayashi
- Henriette: Akari Kito
- Noel: Sora Amamiya
- Mylene: Manami Numakura
- Beatrice: Megumi Han
- Akira: Mariya Ise
- Craig: Takehito Koyasu
- Brett: Ryota Osaka
- Curtis: Mitsuki Saiga
The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases anime: What is the series about?
As described by the official synopsis, The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases tells the story of Allen, who is banished from the Duchy of Westfeldt. The reason given for this is his low abilities and lack of divine Gift. However, after initial demotivation, he is inspired to take things into his own hands.
And this is where we see the story of his freedom from exile. It will be interesting to see how upcoming storylines pan out on the screens in an animated form. The series is currently broadcast in Japan, and it is also streaming on Crunchyroll as part of the spring 2024 anime simulcast lineup.
