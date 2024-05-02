The article contains spoilers for The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases anime

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases episode 6 was mostly focused on the battle between Allen and Edward vs. Craig. But now with Craig and Brett’s plans to give up the Kingdom to the demons almost squashed, new adventures will begin.

From her appearance in the last episode, we can hope to see Anriette in episode 7 as well. Whether she joins Allen on his next journey also remains to be seen. But we can be sure that the story will start to pick up pace now.

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases episode 7 release date, streaming details, and more

The seventh episode of The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases is coming out on MAY 7th, 2024, Tuesday, at 2 a.m. JST. Due to different time zones, the episode will be released in other countries at different times. In Japan, the episode will air on several channels such as TV Tokyo, AT-X, and TV Aichi. International fans can stream the episode globally on Crunchyroll about 30 minutes after its initial Japanese release.

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases episode 7 will probably start on a new plot point as we saw Allen was able to defeat Craig in the last episode and started to get ready for his new adventure. On the other hand, Anriette showing up at the end of the last episode also points towards her being more involved in the next episode, as the name of the 7th episode is also The Imperial Duke’s Daughter. We might see her joining Allen on his new adventure as a new plot point starts to take place. And the anime has already reached this season’s middle point, we can expect to see more serious storylines start to appear.

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases episode 6 recap

The last episode of The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases, which was titled The Utmost Limit of Hate began with Allen letting everyone know all the demons’ real identity as he broadcasted a conversation between a demon and Beatrice. It turns out that the demons intended to lure the humans through Brett and then steal their gifts.

Brett then tried to attack Allen, which turned out to be futile as the latter punched him in the face. After that, Allen decided to join Edward to help him in his fight against Craig, who borrowed powers from demons. During the battle, Edward told Craig that he should not rely on the powers of the demons as it could end up killing him. However, overwhelmed with the loss of his wife, Craig was not ready to listen to any voice of reason. Since his wife died because of her gift, he wanted every human’s gift to be taken away.

Allen tried to overpower his father Craig with his strength but was unable to do so, and Craig ended up stabbing Edward in the stomach. After that, Allen made a comeback and was able to land a final finishing blow on Craig. After the battle ended, Allen was offered the same position as Craig, who was his father, but he declined the offer to continue on his adventures.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators. The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release of canonical content. Keep your eyes on Pinkvilla for more anime and manga related updates.

