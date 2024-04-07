The Boy and the Heron Movie: Not Coming to India? PVR Has Answer For The Fans

PVR has recently revealed that fans in India won't be able to enjoy The Boy and the Heron Movie on the big screens. Not only this, they also confirmed the main reason behind this decision. While fans of the movie are certainly upset about this, the reasoning seems fair for a number of reasons. Here is all you need to know about the movie's India release.

PVR Mentions Status on The Boy and the Heron Indian Release

As reported by IGN, PVR Pictures has officially announced that Hayao Miyazaki's recent movie, which also went on to win a Golden Globe, The Boy and the Heron, will not be hitting Indian theaters. As per the report, statement, a spokesperson for the company expressed regret over the decision, stating, "We regret to inform fans that Miyazaki's How Do You Live? will not be making its theatrical debut in India through our distribution.

The reason for this call was also made clear. So, the possibility of its release in the future is uncertain, as it is slated for Netflix distribution." While the news may come as a disappointment to enthusiasts, the exact reasons behind the decision remain undisclosed.

More About The Boy and the Heron

First started as an adaptation of Yoshino Genzaburo's novel 'How Do You Live,' The Boy and the Heron is one of the many successful projects by Hayao Miyazaki, under Studio Ghibli's craftful hands. The novel follows the story of a young boy named Koperu who learns about life's complexities through interactions with his uncle and the books he reads. It's expected to explore themes of coming of age, friendship, and the human experience.

