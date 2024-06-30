The Cafe Terrace And Its Goddesses Season 2 Episode 1: Release Date, How To Watch, Plot And More

This article contains spoilers from The Cafe Terrace And Its Goddesses anime

If you are looking for a funny and cute romcom series to watch this summer, then The Cafe Terrace And Its Goddesses might be a good fit for you. The second season of the anime will start airing soon, which means you have plenty of time to catch up with the first season of the anime which came out in 2023.

Season 2 episode 1 of The Cafe Terrace And Its Goddesses is coming out in July and will continue where the previous season had left off. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming anime.

The Cafe Terrace And Its Goddesses season 2 episode 1 release date, streaming details, and more

The Cafe Terrace And Its Goddesses season 2 episode 1 is set to be aired on July 5, 2024, Friday at 12:26 a.m. JST. Due to time differences, the anime episode will air in other countries at different times. In Japan, the episode is set to be aired on MBS and TBS. For international fans, the episode will be available to stream on Crunchyroll, as will all the subsequent episodes.

Even though we do not know the title of The Cafe Terrace And Its Goddesses season 2 episode 1 yet, the season’s trailers have given us an idea about what it’s going to be about. We saw that another maid cafe called Cafe Family has opened up close to Hayato’s Familia Cafe Terrace and it also houses five beautiful girls as maids who can go head to head with the maids in Hayato’s cafe.

As the last season showed us the internal struggles of the cafe, this season will focus on whether Hayato and the girls will be able to keep his grandmother’s legacy alive with the beloved cafe.

The Cafe Terrace And Its Goddesses season 1 recap

The first season of The Cafe Terrace And Its Goddesses, based on Kōji Seo’s manga of the same name, centered around a guy called Hayato, who inherited his grandmother’s cafe after her passing. Unlike his grandmother, Hayato had no emotional ties with the cafe and wanted to close it. However, the five maids working at the cafe, called, Riho Tsukishima, Ouka Makuzawa, Ami Tsuruga, Shiragiku Ono, and Akane Hououji, all confront him and ask him not to close the cafe.

Hayato agreed that if the girls were able to prove their worth and keep the cafe alive, he would not close it. With all their unique backstories and characteristics, the five girls formed strong bonds with Hayato throughout the series. Hayato also started to remember fleeting memories of his grandmother and her love for the cafe. In the end, Hayato and the girls all joined hands together to keep the cafe alive and running.

The Cafe Terrace And Its Goddesses anime is pretty charming and funny, with the girls adding their unique flavors to the story. It will be interesting to see what happens in the next season as a rival cafe joins the plot. With five beautiful women in charge of the other cafe as well, Hayato and the girls are sure to have a rough time keeping their business alive.

