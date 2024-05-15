The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses Season 2: Summer 2024 Release Date, Expected Plot & More to Know

The official Twitter account for the anime of Kouji Seo's The Cafe Terrace and Its Goddesses manga revealed the first promotional video, visual, more cast, and the premiere date for the second season of the anime.

The original The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses manga by Kouji Seo is serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine, and an English language version is also available from Kodansha USA. Satoshi Kuwabara directs the TV anime at animation studio Tezuka Productions, Keiichiro Ochi provides the series composition, and Matatsune Noguchi provides the character designs.

The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses Season 2: release date and staff

The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses is returning this summer with a second season with a release date of July 4 in Japan, following an official announcement on the series' accounts. A new trailer and visuals were also released, showcasing the new cast members for the upcoming anime season.

The video and visual introduce new characters from the rival café Family, which includes:

Kana Hanazawa as Hekiru Yoshino

Reina Ueda as Moemi Sо̄ya

Ayana Taketatsu as Ririka Chiyoda

Yū Serizawa as Valentina Azuma

Rie Takahashi as Mao Takasaki

Crunchyroll streamed the first season of The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses when it aired in April 2023, and describes the series:

"After inheriting his late grandmother’s failing café, Hayato sees it as a bother and plans to sell it for a quick buck. Until he discovers five beautiful girls staying there! When they beg him to keep the café open, Hayato reluctantly gives in. Can he manage the seaside shop while learning to live with these unruly women?"

Following are the staff members of the series:

Director: Satoshi Kuwabara (returning)

Series composer: Keiichiro Ochi (returning)

Character designer: Masatsune Noguchi (returning)

Music composer: Shu Kanematsu (returning)

Music composer: Miki Sakurai (returning)

Music composer: Kanade Sakuma

Music composer: Tsugumi Tanaka

Music composer: Kaho Sawada

Music composer: Misaki Tsuchida

What is The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses about?

The series The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses is set in Miura, Kanagawa, and follows Hayato Kasukabe, an orphan who had moved to Tokyo for high school. After passing the exams for the University of Tokyo, he returns to Miura after being notified of the death of his grandmother, with the intention to close her struggling café, Cafe Terrace Familia.

There, he discovers five women who had been working for the café, as well as living under his grandmother's care. After seeing their struggles and learning of their bond with his grandmother, he decides to re-open the café for business.

Kodansha USA Publishing, releasing the manga in English, describes the story as:

"When Hayato's grandmother passed, he planned to sell her rundown café on the shore—not realizing that it was also home to five young women who call themselves her family?! Their desperation to keep the café open convinces Hayato to give it a shot...but even their best intentions might not be enough to make it work! And can he even work with these five unruly women? No matter what, he's got his work cut out for him! A fun new romcom by the author of Fuuka and Suzuka!"

The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses is written and illustrated by Kōji Seo. It began serialization in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine on February 17, 2021. The first tankōbon volume was released on May 17, 2021. As of February 16, 2024, the series has been compiled into fourteen volumes. A special edition of the tenth volume was released to celebrate the character Akane Hououji topping the popularity poll, and is accompanied by a pamphlet titled Akanebon, which features illustrations and bonus comics.

In September 2022, Kodansha USA announced that they licensed the series for an English digital release; the first volume was released on October 18.

The anime television series adaptation was announced on September 8, 2022. The series was produced by Tezuka Productions and directed by Satoshi Kuwabara, with scripts written by Keiichirō Ōchi, character designs handled by Masatsune Noguchi, and music composed by Shu Kanematsu and Miki Sakurai. It aired from April 8 to June 24, 2023, on the Super Animeism programming block on MBS and TBS.

The opening theme song is Unmei Kyōdōtai! by Neriame, while the ending theme song is Dramatic by Miki Satō. Crunchyroll licensed the series. The second season was announced after the airing of the twelfth episode.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

