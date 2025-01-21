The Daily Life Of A Middle-Aged Online Shopper In Another World Episode 3: Recap, Release Date And More
The Daily Life Of A Middle-Aged Online Shopper In Another World Episode 3 will see the completion of Ken’ichi’s forest home, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap and more here.
The last episode, ‘Curry is Justice!,’ saw Ken'ichi expand his business by selling rare glass baubles and cooking a meal for Myarey and her companions. Azaela noticed Myarey’s presence and eventually felt jealous. Primura later invited Ken'ichi to meet her father, Mallow, securing a deal to supply Mallow's company.
Ken'ichi then began constructing a forest home using modern tools purchased from Shangri-La. Meanwhile, Amana warned him about bandit leader Shaga. Elsewhere, Anemone was captured by slavers and became entangled in an attack by Shaga’s gang on their transport wagon.
The Daily Life Of A Middle-Aged Online Shopper In Another World Episode 3 will see Ken'ichi finalize the assembly of his log house after completing a deal with Mallow’s company. This home signifies his goal of leading a peaceful, self-reliant lifestyle.
During his time in the forest, Ken'ichi will encounter an injured beast and devote himself to its care. This event may introduce a new companion or connection for Ken'ichi, potentially deepening his ties to the forest environment and the creatures that inhabit it.
Titled ‘A Small House in a Big Forest,’ The Daily Life Of A Middle-Aged Online Shopper In Another World Episode 3 will be out at 9 pm JST on Thursday, January 23, 2025. The episode will air in Japan on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11 and Kantele, among others.
In Japan, the episode will be available for streaming on platforms such as d Anime Store, ABEMA, U-NEXT, Netflix, and Bandai Channel. International audiences can also watch The Daily Life Of A Middle-Aged Online Shopper In Another World Episode 3 on Crunchyroll.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.