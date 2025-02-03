The Daily Life Of A Middle-Aged Online Shopper In Another World Episode 5: Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

In ‘Adventurers (Kenichi and His Eight Allies),’ Shaga’s gang abducts Primura after a month. Mallow pleaded for help, but only Ken'ichi, the bobcat, Myarey, her group, North Pole, the old man, and Amana agreed. Ken'ichi purchased a pickup truck and armed them with modern weapons.

They infiltrated the hideout, with Myarey eliminating guards and the old man destroying the gate. A battle ensued, during which Ken'ichi inadvertently freed the captives. Using a laser pointer, he blinded Shaga, allowing Myarey to kill him. Anemone found a letter revealing a noble’s involvement.

The Daily Life Of A Middle-Aged Online Shopper In Another World Episode 5 will see Ken'ichi escort Anemone and the freed captives to Dahlia. He will deliver Shaga’s head and the spoils of battle, leading to an official inspection and the promise of a significant reward.

Meanwhile, Amana will present Ken'ichi with an important proposal. With the bandits defeated, Dahlia will experience a renewed energy, and Ken'ichi’s circumstances will begin to shift as his influence in the city grows. The aftermath of the rescue may introduce new developments affecting his future as well.

Titled ‘The Moon Over an Old Castle,’ The Daily Life Of A Middle-Aged Online Shopper In Another World Episode 5 will air on Japanese TV networks at 9 pm JST on Thursday, February 6, 2025. Internationally, most regions will see the episode on February 6.

Release times will vary depending on the region and time zone. The Daily Life Of A Middle-Aged Online Shopper Episode 5 will also be available for international streaming on Crunchyroll, as confirmed in their Winter 2025 lineup.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.