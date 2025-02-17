The Daily Life Of A Middle-Aged Online Shopper In Another World Episode 7: Recap, Release Date And More
The Daily Life Of A Middle-Aged Online Shopper In Another World Episode 7 will see Ken'ichi in trouble, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap and more here.
In ‘The Book Loving…,’ Ken'ichi, Anemone, and Bell settle near Astrantia, where he teaches Anemone reading, writing, and math. Myarey joins them and reveals that North Pole proposed to Primura. Ken'ichi begins creating picture books of local fairy tales, which Croton and Nyanyas investigate before deciding to trust him.
Myarey seduces Ken'ichi. To refine biodiesel, Ken'ichi visits Astrantia and buys equipment. After he helps Croton and his daughter Mary, she falls ill, and Ken'ichi searches for a rare flower while thugs threaten Croton’s home.
The Daily Life Of A Middle-Aged Online Shopper In Another World Episode 7 will see Ken'ichi, Croton, and Nyanyas locate the necessary seeds to cure Mary. However, a dog beastman with a black wolf will block their path, targeting Croton.
Ken'ichi will urge Croton to return to his daughter while he stays behind to confront the attacker. An even greater threat will then emerge, putting him in a dangerous situation. As Ken'ichi faces this new danger, the outcome of his encounter will determine whether he can safely return to Astrantia.
Titled ‘Creep Forth!,’ The Daily Life Of A Middle-Aged Online Shopper In Another World Episode 7 is scheduled for release on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 9 pm JST, as stated on the official website. Most regions around the world will be able to watch the episode the same day.
The Daily Life Of A Middle-Aged Online Shopper In Another World Episode 7 will air a number of Japanese channels such as Tokyo MX, AT-X, and BS11. Fans can also stream the series on d Anime Store, Amazon Prime Video, U-NEXT, Netflix, and Bandai Channel, among others. Internationally, it will be available on Crunchyroll.
