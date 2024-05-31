The Department of Truth Set To Return With New Arc in Summer 2024; Deets Here

Good news for The Department of Truth fans, the celebrated comic book series is finally coming back with its next story arc this year. It was announced by Image Comics, the publisher of the series, that it would be coming back this summer with a brand new story arc and finally provide fans with an answer to the cliffhanger from the last issue.

Written by celebrated author James Tynion IV, and illustrated by Martin Simmonds, The Department of Truth is a popular thriller comic book series that centers around various conspiracy theories. According to the announcement, after almost two years, the series is coming back this June with The Department of Truth #23.

The Department of Truth #23 release date and possible plot

According to the announcement made by Image Comics, The Department of Truth #23 is coming out on June 26th, 2024, Wednesday. The Department of Truth #22 left the readers on quite a cliffhanger as The Department of Truth came face to face with an enemy that threatened to publicize their secrets to the world.

However, the Director of The Department of Truth, Lee Harvey Oswald, made a risky choice to go public before their secrets could be outed. The next issue of the comic book will delve into the reason behind this risky move and the consequences of the same. And from what we hear, the reason behind Oswald's decision will take us back to "Dallas, 1963, as President John F. Kennedy's motorcade passed the grassy knoll…" according to Image Comics.

James Tynion IV also talked about the upcoming issue of DOT

On his website, James Tynion IV, the Eisner-winning author of The Department of Truth also announced the return of the series. He talked about how the upcoming issue #23 will finally uncover the DOT world’s truth behind the assassination of John F. Kennedy. Moreover, he briefly touched on the subject of The Department of Truth TV series, which is in the works under Sister Pictures.

Image Comics also released a schedule for the next two issues of The Department of Truth. This means that in 2024, not only will the fans get The Department of Truth #23, but also #24 and #25. The Department of Truth #24 is coming out on July 31st, 2024, Wednesday while #25 is coming out on August 28th, 2024, Wednesday. For the 25th issue of the comic book, the publication house and the authors have something big planned, which means fans of The Department of Truth have much to look forward to in 2024.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates.

