The Elusive Samurai Anime Unveils Premiere Date, Cast And More With New PV

A brand new promotional video for the upcoming The Elusive Samurai anime was released by the anime staff on June 9, Saturday. The trailer included several announcements which included the July 2024 release date, the cast and staff members, as well as some other details about screening and streaming.

The Elusive Samurai anime is based on the historical manga of the same name by Yusei Matsui. The manga has been serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine since January 2021. The upcoming anime adaptation of the manga is being produced by Cloverworks.

The Elusive Samurai release date, cast, and staff details

The new PV for the show confirmed that The Elusive Samurai anime will premiere on July 6, 2024, Saturday at 11:30 p.m. JST on several Japanese broadcasting channels such as BS11, Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV. Other than that, the series will also air on 26 additional channels later on. However, no international streaming details for the anime are available as of yet.

The protagonist, who is a young boy named Hōjō Tokiyuki is being voiced by rookie voice actress Asaki Yuikawa. Other than that, the cast also includes Yuichi Nakamura as Suwa Yorishige, Hinaki Yano as Shizuku, Mari Hino as Kojirō, Sayumi Suzushiro as Ayako, Aoi Yuki as Kazama Genba, and Kikunosuke Toya as Fubuki.

The promotional video also revealed that Yuta Yamazaki is directing the anime under Studio Cloverworks. Yasushi Nishiya is in charge of the character design for The Elusive Samurai with Saki Takahashi as the sub-character designer. Kazuko Nakashima is doing the color designing for the anime with Ayumi Kojima as the art director and Taracod/Takao in charge of the background art.

Daisuke Hiraki is in charge of editing with Chiemi Irisa providing the special effects and Yūya Sakuma being in charge of photography. Lastly, Akiko Fujita is the sound director of the anime with Tomokazu Mitsui providing the sound effects.

The Elusive Samurai plot and other details

The story of The Elusive Samurai is set in between the Kamokura and Muromachi periods in Japan. It follows a young Hojo Tokiyuki, who is an actual historical figure, as being on the run after Ashikaga Takauji ovethrew his family during the Kenmu Restoration.

With the help of a shady priest and a few of his followers, Tokiyuki looks for ways to get revenge and restore his family name to its original glory. However, his only special ability is being able to run and hide from others.

It was announced that voice actors Asaki Yukawa, Yuichi Nakamura, and Hinaki Yano will appear at an advanced premiere screening at Kamakura City in Japan on June 23, 2024. The anime will also have a radio show called The Young Master of Radio which will include Yuikawa and Yano as their characters Hojo and Shizuku, but we do not know more about the radio show as of yet.

If you want to read The Elusive Samurai manga ahead of the anime release, then you can access its English-translated versions on both VIZ Media and Manga Plus websites simultaneously with its Japanese release.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators. Keep your eyes on Pinkvilla for more anime and manga related content.

