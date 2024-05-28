The Eminence in Shadow: Lost Echoes Movie Drops New Trailer; All Updates So Far

After two successful anime season, The Eminence in Shadow anime is coming back with its first movie. The first trailer of the movie came out recently and fans finally got a glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming film.

The Eminence in Shadow anime is based on the light novel series of the same name written by Daisuke Aizawa and illustrated by Tōzai. The series also has a manga adaptation illustrated by Ari Sakano. The movie will be the third anime addition to the franchise after two seasons.

What did the The Eminence in Shadow: Lost Echoes trailer reveal?

After the second season of The Eminence in Shadow ended, last year, fans were waiting for a third season. However, instead of another season of the series, it was announced in December 2023 that the third entry to the anime franchise will be a movie which will get a theatrical release.

However, even with the new trailer, we do not know many details about the film. The title of the movie is going to be The Eminence in Shadow: Lost Echoes, but nothing was revealed about the release date, cast, or staff of the movie. The trailer only showed us the character of Mordred and one of his pieces watching as Cid fights a mysterious enemy amid destroyed buildings.

What is The Eminence in Shadow: Lost Echoes about?

As mentioned earlier, the new trailer did not give much information about the upcoming movie other than the mysterious fight. But we can expect to see Seiichiro Yamashita take up his role of Cid once again. We can expect the story of the movie to tart from where the 2nd season has left off as Cid was apparently back again in his original world after he touched a mysterious portal. Fans are expecting that the Lost Echoes movie will be adapting the rest of the volume 4 of the novels.

The Eminence of Shadow revolves around a man named Minoru Kageno who wants to become a mastermind but dies in an accident. He wakes up in another world as Cid Kagenou where he gets to bring his plans to fruition. He even lies to others about a mysterious and dangerous cult which he is apparently trying to defeat and starts to recruit people. But things change when the evil cult turns out to be a reality and Cid slowly becomes more and more tangled in this conflict. You can watch the first two seasons of The Eminence in Shadow on Hidive.

