The Irregular At Magic High School Season 3 Anime Confirms English Dub Release Date; Cast, Plot & More

The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 began streaming back on April 5th and Crunchyroll is currently streaming the anime. However, if you have been waiting for the English Dub of the anime series 3rd season, then we have good news for you.

It was announced on May 16th, Thursday, that The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 English Dub will stream soon, as an additional cast member of the English dub was also announced.

The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 English dub release date, cast, and more

It was announced by Crunchyroll that The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 English Dub will start streaming on the platform on May 17th Friday. The cast of the dubbed version also includes many names who are resuming their roles from previous seasons.

The cast of The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 includes Alejandro Saab in the role of Tatsuya Shiba, Anairis Quiñones in the role of Miyuki Shiba, Emi Lo in the role of Minami Sakurai, Maureen Price in the role of Mayumi Saegusa, Erica Mendez in the role of Erika Chiba, Suzie Yeung in the role of Angelina Kudou Shields. Ryan Bartley in the role of Shuzuku Kitayama, Kimberly Woods in the role of Honoka Mitsui, Stephen Fu in the role of Masaki Ichijou, Xanthe Huynh in the role of Mizuki Shibata, and Edward A. Mendoza in the role of Takuma Shippou. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

More details about The Irregular at Magic High School season 3

Season 3 of the anime started to air on BS11, Tokyo 11, Tochigi TV, and Gunma TV on April 5th, 2024. The series has also been streaming weekly on Crunchyroll for the international audience. The English Dub of the series will also be available on Crunchyroll. The third season of The Irregular at Magic High School will focus on the sibling duo Tatsuya and Miyuki Shiba as they get back to school again. We will especially see more of Tatsuya who will face more challenges this season.

The opening theme song of the season Shouted Serenade is being performed by LiSA. The ending theme song for the Double Seven Arc is Recall, which is being performed by Kairi Yagi. the ending theme song for the Steeple Chase Arc is Snow Noir and is being performed by the music unit Sangatsu no Phantasia. The ending theme for the Ancient City Rebellion Arc is Shion no Hanataba, which is being performed by ASCA.

ALSO READ: Code Geass: Rozé Of The Recapture Anime Unveils New Trailer; All We Know So Far