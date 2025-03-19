The JoJoLands Chapter 25: Paco And Usagi Arrive At Iko Iko; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last chapter of JoJoLands saw Jodio realize their Lava Rock was deteriorating due to the surrounding cash. Acca Howler grew agitated and interrogated them while holding Charming Man at gunpoint. After suspecting Jodio and Dragona, he ordered Dragona to step into the cash but saw no reaction.

Jodio secretly used Smooth Operators to alter the bills, making them counterfeit. Fireboats and police then suddenly surrounded the yacht. Meanwhile, Paco recalled his past before discovering Meryl Mei's severed fingers, vowing revenge for her abduction.

The JoJoLands Chapter 25 should begin with Jodio’s group on Howler’s yacht, as Howler refuses to cooperate, accusing them of causing his problems. Despite their reasoning, he may choose to take his chances with the police rather than comply.

Meanwhile, Paco and Usagi, still reeling from their discovery, will likely arrive at Iko Iko, seeking answers. However, before they can investigate further, they should be confronted by Ningbo and Laem Chabang, escalating their conflict as they search for Meryl Mei.

The JoJoLands Chapter 25 will be released on Monday, May 19, 2025. However, no specific release time has been announced yet, as there is no official free online source. Additionally, there is no confirmed international release date or time.

Fans seeking legal access can purchase the seventh compilation volume, which is expected to include The JoJoLands Chapter 25. The chapter will also be available in the latest issue of Shueisha’s Ultra Jump magazine after the release.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.