The Many Sides Of Voice Actor Radio Episode 1: Release Date, How To Watch, Expected Plot And More

The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio, a Japanese light novel series, is set to premiere on April 10, 2024, on Japanese television networks AT-X and Tokyo MX. The anime, produced by Connect, will be available for streaming locally and internationally. The manga adaptation, written by Kō Nigatsu and illustrated by Saba Mizore, follows the nine light novel and three manga volumes.

The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio episode 1 release date and where to watch

The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio episode 1 is set to be released on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at 9 pm JST. However, given the difference in time zones globally, the anime series will be released at varied times worldwide due to its simultaneous release.

The first episode of The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio will be released at the following times worldwide:

Pacific Daylight Time 5 am Wednesday - April 10

Eastern Daylight Time 8 am Wednesday - April 10

British Summer Time 1 pm Wednesday - April 10

Central European Summer Time 2 pm Wednesday - April 10

Indian Standard Time 5:30 pm Wednesday - April 10

Philippine Standard Time 8 pm Wednesday - April 10

Japanese Standard Time 9 pm Wednesday - April 10

Australia Central Standard Time 9:30 am Wednesday - April 10

The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio episode 1 will premiere in Japan on AT-X and Tokyo MX, followed by a local streaming on platforms like ABEMA, Hulu, and Prime Video. The anime will also be available internationally on Crunchyroll and Aniplus Asia in East and Southeast Asia, with episodes available on various television networks and streaming platforms.

The anime stars:

Miku Itō as Yasumi Utatane/Yumiko Satō

Moe Toyota as Yūhi Yūgure/Chika Watanabe

Ikumi Hasegawa as Otome Sakuranamiki

Nao Tōyama as Yubisaki Mekuru

Plot of The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio

The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio is a Japanese light novel series written by Kō Nigatsu and illustrated by Saba Mizore. It began publication in February 2020 under ASCII Media Works' Dengeki Bunko imprint. As of December 2023, nine volumes have been released.

A manga adaptation illustrated by Umemi Makimoto has been serialized in ASCII Media Works' seinen manga magazine Dengeki Maoh since March 2020, with its chapters collected into three tankōbon volumes as of September 2021.

The story follows Yūhi and Yasumi, who are both voice actresses who attend the same high school and are in the same class. They host a radio program together. However, Yasumi is really Yumiko the gyaru (gal) in real life, while Yūhi is actually Chika the quiet girl. They are diametrically opposed in appearance and personality, and they get into fights when they are not on air.

The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio episode 1 will most likely introduce fans to the series' two main characters, Yuuhi Yuugure and Yasumi Utatane, and explain the story's premise.Yuuhi Yuugure and Yasumi Utatane are two high school voice actresses who are hosts of a weekly radio program. Coincidentally, they attended the same school and got placed in the same class.

Yuuhi and Yasumi appear to be very close friends in front of others, but this is only on the surface.In reality, the quiet girl Chika Watanabe (Yuuhi Yuugure) and the gyaru Yumiko Satō (Yasumi Utatane) are complete opposites. They cannot stand each other. While off air, they throw insults at each other; on air, they are the best of friends. The first episode of the anime should introduce the premise in a much more elaborate way.

