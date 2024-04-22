The New Gate Episode 3: Release Date, Where To Watch, What To Expect, And More

The third episode of the anime series, The New Gate, is set to release in the coming week on Japanese TV channels BS11 and Tokyo MX, and internationally on Crunchyroll and Bilibili. The previous episode featured Shin meeting new characters like Wilhelm and Millie, who asked him to save a trapped fox in the woods. Shin successfully saved an Elementail who wanted to stay with him.

The New Gate: Episode 3 release date and where to watch

The New Gate is a Japanese light novel series written by Shinogi Kazanami. The series originated on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2013, until pulled by the author in August 2016, before being published in print by AlphaPolis with illustrations by Makai no Jūnin, KeG, and Akira Banpai beginning in December 2013. As of November 2023, 22 volumes have been published.

A manga adaptation, illustrated by Yoshiyuki Miwa, began serialization on AlphaPolis' website in November 2014. As of March 2024, 14 volumes have been published. A mobile game based on the novel was released in October 2016; its service was disconnected in January 2021. The anime television series adaptation is produced by Cloud Hearts and Yokohama Animation Laboratory which premiered earlier this month.

The New Gate episode 3 is set to air on April 28, 2024, with airing schedules varying based on different time zones. Following are some of the time zones in which the episode would be released:

Pacific Daylight Time Saturday, April 27, 2024

Eastern Daylight Time Saturday, April 27, 2024

British Summer Time Saturday, April 27, 2024

Central European Summer Time Saturday, April 27, 2024

Indian Standard Time Saturday, April 27, 2024

Philippine Time Sunday, April 28, 2024

Japanese Standard Time Sunday, April 28, 2024

Australian Central Time Sunday, April 28, 2024

International anime fans can stream The New Gate episode 3 on Crunchyroll. Moreover, the series can also be streamed on Bilibili, internationally. Besides these two, the entire series will also be available on the YouTube channel of Muse Asia for a restricted audience.

The New Gate: Episode 2 recap and what to expect from Episode 3

In episode 2 of The New Gate, which was titled, A Little Partner, Shin returns to town after defeating the Skullface monster. He witnesses injured soldiers and reports to the guild, arguing that killing the Skullface was a bad decision. After negotiation, Shin convinces guild higher-ups to stay quiet.

He shares a table with Wilhelm the Vampire, surprised by Shin's frankness. They enjoy the food and part ways. The episode also features a meeting between guild higher-ups about the recently defeated Skullface.

Shin who was learning about his new world in a library, met a beast girl named Millie who belonged to an orphanage. Millie informed Shin about a trapped fox in the forest and requested him to save it. After visiting Tiera, Shin found an injured fox-like animal and healed it.

However, he faced undead soldiers and two fox statues, who stopped him from taking the creature. Shin fought the soldiers and saved the creature, which later became an Elemental, a legendary species.

The upcoming episode 3 of The New Gate is titled A Strange Request, as revealed in the last seconds of the previous episode. The title could indicate Shin accepting a strange request from someone, most probably from Millie who informed him about the Elementail.

The New Gate episode 3 could also see Shin finally meeting his support character, Schnee as indicated at the climax of the previous episode. The episodes have finally started to pick up the pace and fans can expect good things from the upcoming episodes.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

