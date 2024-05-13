The New Gate Episode 6: Release Date, Expected Plot And More

The anime series New Gate is set to release episode 6 later this week at 1:30 am Japanese Standard Time. The series will air on BS11 and Tokyo MX in Japan, while international viewers can stream it on Crunchyroll and Bilibili.

The previous episode saw Shin and Schnee relax after defeating the undead army. They returned to the Moon Sanctum and enjoyed a hearty meal alongside Tiera. The latter half of the episode also saw Yuzuha reveal her human form.

The New Gate Episode 6: release date and where to watch

The New Gate is a Japanese light novel series written by Shinogi Kazanami. The series originated on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2013, until pulled by the author in August 2016, before being published in print by AlphaPolis with illustrations by Makai no Jūnin, KeG, and Akira Banpai beginning in December 2013.

A manga adaptation, illustrated by Yoshiyuki Miwa, began serialization on AlphaPolis' website in November 2014. As of March 2024, 14 volumes have been published. A mobile game based on the novel was released in October 2016; its service was disconnected in January 2021. An anime television series adaptation produced by Cloud Hearts and Yokohama Animation Laboratory premiered in April 2024.

The New Gate episode 6 is set to be released at 1:30 am JST on May 19, 2024. However, the airing schedule of the series will vary according to different time zones. Some of the time zones are as follows:

Pacific Daylight Time Saturday - May 18, 2024

Eastern Daylight Time Saturday - May 18, 2024

British Summer Time Saturday - May 18, 2024

Central European Summer Time Saturday - May 18, 2024

Indian Standard Time Saturday - May 18, 2024

Philippine Time Sunday - May 19, 2024

Japanese Standard Time Sunday - May 19, 2024

Australian Central Time Sunday - May 19, 2024

Crunchyroll is a legal streaming service for international fans to watch The New Gate episode 6 and the entire series. The series can also be streamed on Bilibili, but it has some restrictions in place for viewers as it is a Chinese website. The entire series will also be available on Muse Asia's YouTube channel for Asia-based viewers.

The New Gate episode 5 recap and what to expect from episode 6

The story of The New Gate follows an online life-or-death game with tens of thousands of players. Thanks to Shin, the most skilled veteran player, the other players will finally be released from the game. Shin has killed the last boss and believes he is finally able to escape when he is blinded by a flash of mysterious light. He awakes to find himself in the game's world 500 years later.

In episode 5 of New Gate, which is titled A Momentary Break, Shin and his group take a break, discussing Schnee's situation with Wilhelm. They leave home and Shin gives Wilhelm a message gadget. Later, they return to the Moon Sanctum, where Tiera introduces Shin as a nobody who appeared suddenly. Schnee reveals Shin's true identity as a high human, prompting Tiera to ask for his forgiveness. They enjoy dinner, and Schnee slips into bed with Shin. The episode concludes with a memorable encounter.

In the morning, Shin was met with surprise as Yuzuha revealed her human form. Shin forced her into wearing some clothes, after which they went downstairs and exchanged morning greetings with Schnee and Tiera. They enjoyed their breakfast, and the group had a little meeting with Yuzuha about the place where Shin found her. After this, Shin was asked by Schnee to visit Girart, an old subordinate.

This had Shin's next destination confirmed, but before that, Shin had to register Tiera as an adventurer, now that she could move freely. Tiera went to change, and Shin went to his inventory to forge some swords. He was surprised that he hadn't lost his skill and forged a lot of swords. Tiera returned and the group was on their way to the guild to register Tiera as an adventurer.

The upcoming episode of The New Gate, titled Escort Mission, may feature Shin accepting a mission to escort someone to another place. The episode may also see an increase in chemistry between Shin and Tiera, as they enjoyed their first outing together. Fans may wonder why an old subordinate would want to meet Shin urgently.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

