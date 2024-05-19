The New Gate Episode 7: Release Date, Expected Plot And More

The episode 7 of The New Gate is set to be released on the coming week, as revealed on the official website of the anime series. The series will air on TV channels like BS11 and Tokyo MX in Japan. International viewers, meanwhile, will be able to stream it on Crunchyroll and Bilibili.

The 6th episode of the series saw Shin registering Tiera as an adventurer as the latter accepted her first quest. While they were on their way to Fanrid, Shin, and Tiera were ambushed by bandits. While dealing with them, Shin got injured and was later claimed down by Tiera.

The New Gate Episode 7: release date and where to watch

The New Gate is a Japanese light novel series by Shinogi Kazanami, published by AlphaPolis in 2013. It began on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2013 and was later pulled by Kazanami in 2016. The manga adaptation, illustrated by Yoshiyuki Miwa, began serialization in November 2014 and has since been published in 14 volumes. A mobile game based on the novel was released in October 2016, but its service was disconnected in January 2021. The anime television series adaptation premiered in April 2024.

The New Gate episode 7 is set to be released at 1:30 am JST on May 26, 2024. However, the airing schedule of the series will vary according to different time zones.

Following are the different time zones for the release date of The New Gate Episode 7;

Pacific Daylight Time Saturday May 25, 2024

Eastern Daylight Time Saturday May 25, 2024

British Summer Time Saturday May 25, 2024

Central European Summer Time Saturday May 25, 2024

Indian Standard Time Saturday May 25, 2024

Philippine Time Sunday May 25, 2024

Japanese Standard Time Sunday May 26, 2024

Australian Central Time Sunday May 26, 2024

International fans who want to watch The New Gate episode 7 can stream the series on Crunchyroll. The series is also streamed on Bilibili, but it has some restrictions in place for viewers as it is a Chinese website. Besides these two, the entire series will also be available on the YouTube channel of Muse Asia for viewers residing in Asia.

The New Gate: episode 6 recap and what to expect from episode 7

The New Gate story follows an online life-or-death game with tens of thousands of players. Thanks to Shin, the most skilled veteran player, the other players will finally be released from the game. Shin has killed the last boss and believes he is finally able to escape when he is blinded by a flash of mysterious light. He awakes to find himself in the game's world 500 years later.

In episode 6 of The New Gate which was titled Escort Mission, Shin and Tiera visit a guild to register her as an adventurer. While waiting for her guild card, they visit the food market. Shin asks if there's a quest on the way to Fanrid, as they'll be traveling there. He accepts the request and takes the Moon Sanctum with him, reaching the point where he and Tiara will depart for Fanrid. This episode highlights the importance of a well-planned and organized adventure.

They met Gaein and Tsubaki, adventures who will be accompanying them on their journey to Bayreun, the quest Shin accepted.

In an awkward moment, Gaein and Tiera discuss their lives and Shin's role in killing bandits. They reveal their skills to each other in dire situations. However, they are blocked by bandits. Shin sends Nakk, the hired merchant, inside the carriage to fight. Tiera fires the starting blow, and the bandits are defeated by Shin and his group. The conversation helps everyone understand their expectations in a dire situation.

Shin later forced the bandits to reveal how they knew about them, as they knew their adventurer ranks. Tiera comforted him before he could lose his personality.

The New Gate episode 7 which is titled Bayreun and as the title suggests, the episode would see Shin and his group reach the location the merchant paid them for. Shin and Tiera could stay at the location or leave as soon as they reach Bayreun.With the series now past the midpoint, it would be interesting to see how Shin makes amends for all the supporting characters he left 500 years ago and returned without any notice.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

