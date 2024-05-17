The Quintessential Quintuplets Anime Movie Netflix Release Date: Streaming Details & More To Know

The Quintessential Quintuplets movie and anime series arrives this week on Netflix. The Quintessential Quintuplets is a Japanese anime series based on the manga of the same name by author Negi Haruba. Serialization of the manga began in August 2017 and it wasn’t long before the series' fan-following exploded.

Within two years of its debut, an anime adaptation by Tezuka Productions arrived in January 2019. A second season came in 2021, followed by a movie in 2022 to conclude the story.

The Quintessential Quintuplets is coming to Netflix

The Quintessential Quintuplets anime dropped on Netflix on Wednesday, May 15th, 2024, and all 24 anime episodes is available to stream on Netflix.

The story of The Quintessential Quintuplets anime centers around Futaro Uesugi, the best-performing student at his high school. With his family in debt, he accepts a lucrative job tutoring the five underperforming identical Nakano quintuplets. Thanks to their rebellious natures and terrible grades, Uesugi bites off more than he can chew, but with his family's livelihood on the line, he's determined to see the Quintuplets graduate high school.

The movie will also land on Netflix on Wednesday, May 15th, 2024, the same day as the anime series. The story of The Quintessential Quintuplets movie follows the school’s upcoming cultural festival fast approaching, Futaro Uesugi must decide which of the five Nakano quintuplets he loves, as all five have fallen head over heels for their tutor. His decision will lead to his wedding, where the quintuplets have one final test in place for Uesugi.

Two The Quintessential Quintuplets visual novels will also be launched

The Quintessential Quintuplets: Memories of a Quintessential Summer and The Quintessential Quintuplets: Five Memories Spent With You visual novels, which were originally released in Japan in 2021 and 2022, will arrive in the West on May 23, 2024, for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

The synopsis of The Quintessential Quintuplets: Memories of a Quintessential Summer is;

"It’s summer vacation! Futaro and his younger sister Raiha have been invited to the quintuplets’ private island. But a sudden storm turns what was supposed to be a three-day, two-night vacation into two weeks of survival!

What fate awaits in this edge-of-your-seat island adventure with the quintuplets?

The five heroines are fully voiced by popular Japanese voice actors: Ichika Nakano, Nino Nakano, Miku Nakano, Yotsuba Nakano, and Itsuki Nakano!

The game is also packed with newly drawn illustrations created specifically for the game!

Enjoy visuals of the heroines in their swimsuits and wedding dresses, and the various expressions they show during their days on the island."

The synopsis of The Quintessential Quintuplets: Five Memories Spent With You is

"Ichika Nakano, Nino Nakano, Miku Nakano, Yotsuba Nakano, and Itsuki Nakano are going on a graduation trip to Okinawa with protagonist Futaro Uesugi and his younger sister Raiha.

In preparation for a long-distance relationship after graduation, Futaro wants to restate his feelings to the girl he confessed to.

His goal is to kiss her during a graduation trip.

What will become of their love?"

Both visual novels were developed by MAGES and are being published in the West by Spike Chunsoft. MAGES also developed 2023’s The Quintessential Quintuplets: Goto Pazu Story and The Quintessential Quintuplets: Kanojo to Kawasu Itsutsu no Yakusoku, as well as the upcoming The Quintessential Quintuplets: Goto Pazu Story 2nd.

