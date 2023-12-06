The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 10: Release date, where to watch, recap, and more

The attack from the Demon Dragon was one of the most lethal parts of the previous episode of Shield Hero. But now is the time to get back to the errands and help the villagers in becoming self-sufficient against such attacks. Here is what we know about the upcoming episode, The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 10.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 10: Release date and where to watch

The final release date of the next episode of The Rising of the Shield Hero will be December 8, 2023. All the episodes of the anime will be found only on the official pages of Crunchyroll. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel on the same.

Light novel spoilers for episode 10: What to expect next?

The title of the next Shield Hero Episode will be 'Perfect Hidden Justice.' In this episode, following the defeat of the Demon Dragon, the team will continue to help out the village. Taking the plot from the Justice Arc of the Light Novel, the story will continue with Naofumi permitting the villagers to train in Zeltoble's coliseums.

Concerned about Itsuki's strange behavior, Naofumi orchestrates a fake tournament to confront him. Rishia, familiar with Itsuki's history, volunteers to face him. Itsuki, manipulated by Malty, unveils his curse series in a powerful battle against Rishia. Despite her Hengen Muso skills, Itsuki's tragic situation is revealed—he's burdened with Malty's debts. In a compassionate gesture, Naofumi agrees to settle the debt, exposing the dire consequences of Itsuki's cursed powers and loss of identity.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 10: Previous episode recap

The title of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 9 was 'Emperor Dragon.' In this episode, Naofumi tries all his best to dodge the attack coming from Atla. But all he could do was make way for his party to escape. Once they have all reached a safe space, he tells his team that the Emperor Dragon would absorb Filo completely if they did not make a move by sunrise.

On the other side, Wyndia began iterating her back story to Atla and Fohl, saying that she was raised by a dragon that was named Gaelion. Soon after, the battle between the two sides began again. This time, Naofumi's team was cautious not to make the same mistakes as before. And this time, they were able to save Filo.

In the last act of the episode, Naofumi learns that the real soul of Gaelion is within its own body. And finally, the episode comes to an end with Gaelion offering a ride to Naofumi and Wyndia, much to the annoyance of Filo. All relevant updates on the release of the next outing will be mentioned in this section. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

