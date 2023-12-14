The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 11: Rishia vs. Itsuki begins; release date, where to watch, & more

The confrontation between Rishia and Itsuki will make up for the plot of the next episode. The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 11 is in line with a final release date for the week. The team finds out that the Archer is no one but Itsuki, who had lost everything in his life. And now, he was risking his life every day for the sake of buying some slaves. His fight with Rishia might as well be a turning point in his life. Read on to find out what happens next.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 11: Release date and where to watch

The final release date of the next episode of The Rising of the Shield Hero will be December 16, 2023. All the episodes of the anime will be found only on the official pages of Crunchyroll. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel on the same.

What to expect next?

In the next episode, the confrontation between Rishia and Itsuki could intensify as emotions run high. Itsuki, manipulated by Myne and haunted by past betrayals, might initially resist Rishia's attempts to reason with him. The battle in the private arena might showcase Rishia's growth and determination, as she strives not only to defeat Itsuki but also to break through to his true self.

Itsuki's party, influenced by Myne, could devise schemes to disrupt the one-on-one duel, introducing unexpected challenges for Rishia. Naofumi and the others might strategize to counteract these interferences and ensure a fair fight. The episode could unfold with a mix of intense action, emotional revelations, and the possibility of redemption for Itsuki as Rishia's unwavering spirit clashes with his misguided convictions.

The outcome of this pivotal battle might reshape relationships within the group and set the stage for future developments in the quest against manipulation and betrayal.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 11: Previous episode recap

The title of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 10 was 'Perfect Hidden Justice.' In this episode, we see that Noafumi is letting Melty take a break so that she can work on leveling up her power once again. It was then revealed that S'yne had been fighting in the underground for a long time now.

And the reason behind this was to earn more money. 'Perfect Hidden Justice' was the name of the Archer who ran this underground fighting market. In the next act, it is finally revealed that Itsuki is the real Archer. When Itsuki refuses to listen to Naofumi and the team, they all decide that Rishia is going to fight him so that he understands their side of the story better.

The last act of the episode takes a look at Itsuki's side of the story, where it comes out that he was taking part in these fights to get more money and buy slaves. Finally, the episode comes to an end with the beginning of the fight between Rishia and Itsuki. All relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates like this.

