The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 3: White Tiger siblings are here; Release date, and where to watch

The wait for the third season has brought fruitful colors to the screens with this new installment. Naofumi was able to get the money that he required in the last outing. And now is the time that he invests that amount into a good cause. An action sequence was also a part of the last outing. This is where things got interesting for the story. With the next one in line with a final release date. Here is everything to know about the new episode, The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 3.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 3: Previous episode recap and what to expect next

The title of the previous episode was 'Nadia.' In this episode, we see that Naofumi was taken by a woman named Nadia for a drink. It is found that Nadia was the woman that he would be facing in the final match. And this is where Raphtalia recognizes her as 'Sadeena,' their fight takes an unexpected turn. Sadeena understands Naofumi's goal to free the Lurolona slaves and decides to throw the match. However, their victory is interrupted by a new challenger, the enigmatic 'Murder Clown' and their puppet army. After a fierce battle, Murder Clown escapes, leaving cryptic warnings.

The sponsors try to prevent Naofumi from winning, but support from the slaves and shop merchant helps reveal his true identity. Meanwhile, Fohl rushes to save his injured sister, Alto. Next up, the title of the upcoming outing is 'The White Tiger Siblings.' This episode is expected to bring a conclusion to the match. While the clown was defeated in the last one. The bigger challenge is coming up for the team. It will be interesting to see what the titular siblings are capable of doing in the next outing.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 3: Release date and where to watch

The final release date of the next episode, as per the schedule mentioned by Crunchyroll, will be of October 20, 2023. All the episodes of the season will be available on the official pages of Crunchyroll. We will be sure to update this section with relevant updates as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel on this.

