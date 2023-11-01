The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 5: Seeking new paths; release date, where to watch and more

Motoyasu's storyline will not end after he is kicked out by Naofumi. This is where the real story actually begins. The man will seek revenge for the way he is being treated. And Filo will be his main target from this point on. Here is what we know about the next one, The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 5, so far.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 5: Release date and where to watch

The final release date of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 5 is November 3, 2023. All the episodes of the anime will be found on the official pages of Crunchyroll. The timing of the release on AT-X network in Japan are as follows.

Pacific Time (PT) – 5:30 am

Central Time (CT) – 8:30 am

Eastern Time (ET) – 7:30 am

United Kingdom (GMT) – 1:30 pm

Central Europe (CET) – 2:30 pm

What to expect from episode 5?

The title of the next episode of Shield Hero will be 'Each of their Paths.' In this episode, the storyline from the 11th Volume of the Light Novel will pick up. After getting kicked out by Naofumi once again, Motoyasu is expected to plan something grave for them all. And Filo will be his target from this point on.

The official synopsis of this volume states that "Having claimed his victory at the Coliseum tournament, Naofumi successfully frees the demi-human slaves to return to their village. When they arrive back at the village, Naofumi receives news on the whereabouts of Motoyasu, the Spear Hero. In order to capture him, Naofumi organizes a manhunt, but it leads him to a scene of carnage involving the Sword Hero, Motoyasu, and B*tch."

It will be interesting to see how Motoyasu looks at this rejection at the hands of the Shield Hero.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 5: Previous episode recap

In the fourth episode of Shield Hero, titled "The Operation to Capture the Spear Hero," we see the aftermath of Motoyasu being revived. His resurgence highlights that Ren's companions were also killed. Meanwhile, Naofumi meets a girl named S'yne, who is revealed to be the Murder Clown. Conversations show that Motoyasu's team abandoned him during their mission because he was incompetent.

Myne entered the place only to reveal that everything happened because of Naofumi's poor judgment. By the end of the episode, we see that Motoyasu was mesmerized by the dance of Filo and he that wanted to get Filo all for himself. But Naofumi took the decision to kick him out once again.

Advertisement

It will be interesting to see where Motoyasu's obsession leads him in the end. All updates from this outing will be mentioned in this space as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: Attack on Titan new manga explores iconic character's early life in raw scans