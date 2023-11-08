The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 6: Why did Ren go rogue? Release date, where to watch, recap and more

Ren's unmasking was a shocking scene for both the fans and Naofumi. He did not expect him to be one of the masked bandits. However, now that these two are on the battlefield, it will be interesting to see what transpires in the story moving forward. Here is what we know about The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 6 so far.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 6: Release date and where to watch

The final release date of the next episode, The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 6 is November 10, 2023. All the episodes of the anime will be found only on the official pages of Crunchyroll. We will be sure to update this section with relevant information as it becomes available.

What to expect from episode 6?

The title of the sixth episode of Shield Hero will be 'Where You Point Your Strength.' Ren has been as much a part of the story as Naofumi. And seeing him as one of the masked bandits is certainly a shock for the protagonist. In the upcoming storyline, Naofumi and his party will intensify their training at the Dragon Hourglass to unlock their full potential. S'yne's mysterious past and her desire to protect their world from a looming threat will lead to a deeper exploration of the dangers they face.

The uncanny resemblance of Atla to someone known by Aultcray and Mirellia may uncover a hidden connection. As they return home and confront a bandit threat, a dangerous encounter awaits them. The revelation that Ren is fighting a masked bandit raises questions about the impending challenges they will face and the secrets yet to be unveiled.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 6: Previous episode recap

The title of the fifth episode of Shield Hero was 'Each of Their Paths.' This episode started with the trio of Naofumi, Raphtalia, and Filo leaving Motoyasu and journeying back home again. On their way home, the entire team was attacked by a mysterious group of assassins. S'yne came to help out the team, making sure that the assassins were all dead. But Naofumi was still suspicious of S'yne.

S'yne then went on to talk about her back story. She explained that she was after everyone who played a role in destroying her world. Naofumi decided to keep aside his doubts and took S'yne to a class with the rest of the Level 40 students. At the Dragon Hourglass, Aultcray and Mirellia notice that Atla looks like someone they know.

In the last act of the episode, when Naofumi returns, Eclair informs him about nearby bandits, so he decides to hunt them down with his party, including Keel, Fohl, and Atla. To lure the bandits out, Naofumi goes alone with Raph-chan. While doing so, he stumbles upon Motoyasu fighting a masked bandit, who he realizes is Ren.

A lot of storylines collided in the last outing, paving the way for another revelation in the episodes to come.

