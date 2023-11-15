The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 7: Release date, where to watch, recap and more

Ren, Naofumi, and Motoyasu have found a common ground to move forward. However, not everyone is as keen on joining the protagonist as the two of them. The reason behind this hesitation stems from Naofumi's past relations. The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 7 is in line with a final release date for the week. Here is everything to know about the next outing!

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 7: Release date and where to watch

The final release date of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 7 will be November 17, 2023. All the episodes of the third season are airing on Crunchyroll. And this outing will also come out on the same platform. The timing of the release is as follows [Japan].

Pacific Standard Time: 4 AM, Friday, November 17

Eastern Standard Time: 7 AM, Friday, November 17

Greenwich Mean Time: 12 PM, Friday, November 17

Central European Time: 1 PM, Friday, November 17

Indian Standard Time: 5:30 PM, Friday, November 17

Philippine Standard Time: 8 PM, Friday, November 17

Japanese Standard Time: 9 PM, Friday, November 17

Australia Central Standard Time: 10:30 PM, Friday, November 17

What to expect next?

The title of the next episode of Rising of the Shield Hero will be 'The Girl and the Dragon.' In this episode, speculation surrounds the revelation of Itsuki's whereabouts, setting the stage for an impending encounter. Thus, the team consisting of Naofumi, Ren, and Motoyasu will embark on a quest to locate the enigmatic Bow Hero.

However, not everyone is keen on joining the team with Noafumi. We will see that Itsuki has her own set of reservations when it comes to joining the protagonist. And the reason behind this hesitation seems to be his relationship with Rishia in the past. It will be interesting to see what The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 7 brings to the table from this point forward!

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 7: Previous episode recap

The title of the 6th episode of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 was 'Where You Point Your Strength.' This episode starts with Ren recalling the time when his entire party was killed by Tortoise. As a result of this, he decided to join Naofumi and the team. But little did he know that betrayal was arriving their way as the gear gets stolen and Ren descents into madness, only to unlock the Curse series.

But when the battle between Ren and Eclair takes place, he cannot withstand the power that is standing against him. Later we see that Motoyasu, empowered by Naofumi's advice, effortlessly defeats them. Raphtalia ensures they won't return by destroying their souls. In the last act of the episode, Eclair decides that it is time to help Ren by giving him a new purpose. The episode then comes to an end with Ren grappling with his demons and the party facing supernatural threats.

It will be interesting to see what the next lineup of events brings to the table from this point.

