The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 9: Release date, where to watch, recap, predictions, and more

Gaelin's attack brought devastating results in the world of Shield Hero. With this, The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 9 is lined up with a final release date for the week. Here is what we know about the upcoming episode so far! Read on.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 9: Release date and where to watch

The final release date of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 9 will be December 1, 2023. All the episodes of the anime will be found only on the official pages of Crunchyroll. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

What to expect next?

The title of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 9 will be 'Emperor Dragon.' This episode is expected to deal with the aftermath of Gaelin's devastating attack, leaving Naofumi in a desperate situation. Faced with the evolution of the formidable Emperor Dragon, Naofumi and his party might struggle to find a way to counter its overwhelming power.

The villagers defeated and petrified, could be at the mercy of Gaelin's continued rampage. In an attempt to rescue the remaining villagers and confront Gaelin, Naofumi might devise a daring plan, leveraging his strategic prowess. The episode could unfold with intense action as Naofumi leads the charge against the evolved Dragon.

Meanwhile, Wyndia's connection to the Dragon might play a crucial role in influencing Gaelin, adding a layer of complexity to the confrontation. As the stakes rise, Naofumi's determination to save his people might drive the narrative towards a climactic turning point, setting the stage for an epic showdown in The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 9.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 9: Previous episode recap

The title of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 8 was 'Dragon's Den.' In this episode, we see that Naofumi gathers the entire village to discuss the urgent matter of Gaelin, who has consumed a Dragon core containing the Dragon's mind. Rat reveals the dangerous influence this has on Gaelin.

Determined to find him, Naofumi organizes a search party, but Eclair interrupts with news of Filo collapsing. To their horror, they discover that Filo's levels are decreasing and transferring to Gaelin, emphasizing the need to stop him. Despite the risks, many insist on joining the mission, including Wyndia and the weakened Filo. The party locates Gaelin's cave, and when confronted, he becomes hostile.

Gaelin swallows Filo, triggering a fierce confrontation where Naofumi's group faces Gaelin's evolved and formidable form. As Wyndia attempts to reason with the Dragon, Gaelin becomes more powerful, launching a devastating attack that puts the entire village in jeopardy. Naofumi strategizes to confront Gaelin while ensuring everyone's survival.