The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 1 Part 2 Confirms Fall '24 Release Date; Details inside

Many anime series have reached their grand finales, including Attack on Titan, Cowboy Bebop, and Fullmetal Alchemist. Other completed franchises include My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, and One Piece. However, The Seven Deadly Sins has handed over the crown to its successor, The Four Knights of The Apocalypse, with a new trailer revealing its upcoming release in North America.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse, is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Nakaba Suzuki. It is a sequel to Suzuki's previous series, The Seven Deadly Sins. The manga has been serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine since January 2021, with its chapters collected into sixteen tankōbon volumes as of April 2024.

The Four Knights Of The Apocalypse's return

The second half of the first season of the anime sequel, The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse, will arrive on Netflix on June 27. The central cast of the series is set to return to finish off season one, with the likes of Shou Komura as Percival, Akio Otsuka as Varghese, Kikunosuke Toya as Donny, Aino Shimada as Nasiens, Kanna Nakamura as Anghalad, and more.

The story of Four Knights of the Apocalypse takes place several years after the events of The Seven Deadly Sins. It follows Percival, a simple boy who secretly longs for adventure. After discovering he is destined to join a group of holy knights prophecized to destroy the world, Percival is forced into an adventure and searches for the other three prophecized knights.

A brief about The Four Knights of the Apocalypse

The Four Knights of the Apocalypse is a group of four Holy Knights prophesized to appear and bring destruction to the world, as well as lead the King of Chaos and his Eternal Kingdom to their doom.

The Four Knights of the Apocalypse, as their name indicates, are said to be an order of just four knights, who each hold unique powers and are foretold to emerge in the not-so-distant future.

It is prophesized that these Knights of Prophecy will destroy the world itself after they appear by bringing upon four different calamities, and are destined to bring King Arthur and the Kingdom of Camelot to their ruin.

Hence, Camelot's Holy Knights have taken on the mission of locating and killing these four would-be knights in order to prevent the prophecy's fulfillment, while the Kingdom of Liones is said to similarly be in search of them.

In March 2024, on the main stage at AnimeJapan 2024, it was revealed that The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse had been renewed for a second season.

Netflix describes the series as, "Dive into an endless world, into a great destiny...Sequel to The Seven Deadly Sins! A story 16 years after the 'Holy War'! Percival is a kind-hearted boy who lives with his grandfather in a remote area called 'God's Finger.' However, the world did not allow such peace. An encounter with a mysterious knight changes their fate and reveals a shocking secret. The boy sets out on an endless journey. You can enjoy it even if you know The Seven Deadly Sins or not! The world's long-awaited exciting adventure fantasy!"

