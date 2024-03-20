The Witch And The Beast Episode 10: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The next thrilling episode of The Witch and The Beast will be titled Origin Witch, and Episode 10’s premiere is just on the horizon! In the previous episode, Guideau's battle with the Demon Sword Ashgan reached its peak, leading to unexpected revelations and alliances. Anticipation is high for what lies ahead in The Witch and The Beast Episode 10, so find out everything you need to know about the upcoming episode, from the release date and where to stream to a recap of the previous episode here.

The Witch and The Beast Episode 10: release date and where to stream

The scheduled release of The Witch and The Beast Episode 10 is on March 22, 2024, at 1:28 am JST on TBS and BS11 channels in Japan, followed by its availability on Crunchyroll and other streaming platforms for international audiences. Viewers can also find the episode on Bilibili Global, iQIYI, and Aniplus. In Japan, The Witch and The Beast is airing on TBS and BS11 networks.

The Witch And The Beast Episode 10

Titled Origin Witch, The Witch and The Beast Episode 10 should have a significant disclosure regarding Guideau's curse, shedding light on the mysterious circumstances surrounding her affliction. Considering the title, it may have to do with her witch ancestry.

Additionally, The Witch and The Beast Episode 10 may delve into intriguing details about the Order, offering insights into their true motives and objectives. As the story unfolds, expect compelling developments that deepen the complexity of the narrative and leave fans eagerly anticipating the next episode.

The Witch and The Beast Episode 9 recap

Titled The Witch and the Demon Sword: Final Act, The Witch and The Beast Episode 9 begins as Helga kisses Guideau, causing a massive black aura to exit her body and enter the coffin. With her real body awakened, Guideau effortlessly breaks through the ice wall and confronts Cugat and the Demon Sword Ashgan.

Simultaneously, the Executioner is perplexed as he looks at his own head. Back in the battle, Ashaf informs Guideau that the sword prefers living sacrifices, rendering her right hand unusable. Despite Helga's doubts, Ashaf assures her that there are numerous entities with the power to annihilate the world. As Guideau demonstrates her immense strength by effortlessly blocking attacks from the monster, it becomes evident that the Elemental is more fearful of her than the Demon Sword itself.

Guided by Ashaf's advice, Guideau and Helga collaborate to unleash a barrage of ice-based attacks against Ashgan. Despite their efforts, Ashgan retaliates with a devastating slash that shatters Guideau's ice construct and injures her. Ashaf deduces that after being sealed for so long, Ashgan has regained its full strength, posing a greater threat.

With no time to spare, Ashgan charges toward Guideau, but she counters with a powerful punch using her metallic arm, sending the Demon Sword reeling. As Ashgan begins to fade away, memories of its past resurface, revealing the complex relationship it shared with the witch Quena. Meanwhile, the Executioner attempts to deceive the Paladins and citizens, only to be targeted by Guideau from a distance, dismembering him gradually with precise rock projectiles.

Later, Cugat interrogates the Executioner and uncovers his true intentions, prompting Helga to order their severe punishment. With the traitors dealt with, Ashaf assures Helga of their protection and reveals that Ashgan is still alive, albeit dormant. As Ashgan reflects on its bond with Helga, it accepts the part of her that harbors no hatred toward it, acknowledging it as a witch's curse. The Witch and The Beast Episode 9 concludes with Ashgan resigning itself to its fate, realizing that its destiny is intertwined with Helga's, akin to a witch's curse.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on The Witch and The Beast.