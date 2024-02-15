The Witch And The Beast Episode 6 Starts New Arc: Release Details, What To Expect And More

Embarking on a new chapter of dark enchantment and peril, The Witch and The Beast Episode 6 heralds the commencement of a fresh arc, promising audiences a continuation of the spellbinding narrative that has captivated viewers thus far. Here’s everything you need to know about the release, where to watch, what to expect, and a recap of The Witch and The Beast Episode 5.

Release date and where to watch

According to the anime's official website, The Witch and the Beast Episode 6, titled The Witch and the Demon Sword: Opening Act, is set to premiere on February 16, 2024, and will air in Japan on TBS and BS11 networks. Following the pattern established by previous episodes, new episodes will be released weekly, each becoming available every Friday.

After its initial broadcast in Japan, The Witch and the Beast Episode 6 will be accessible for streaming on Crunchyroll. Viewers can also catch it on various other streaming services in selected regions, such as Bilibili Global, iQIYI, and Aniplus.

What to expect in The Witch and The Beast Episode 6

With Phanora's dual identity as both a necromancer and a witch revealed, future episodes may delve deeper into her abilities and background. Viewers may even uncover the extent of her powers, though The Witch and The Beast Episode 6 is more likely to cover chapters 10 to 13 of Kosuke Satake's manga under the same name. This suggests that fans can anticipate the return of characters Ashaf and Guideau in the upcoming episodes.

Advertisement

The preview shown at the end of the latest episode hints at an intriguing new case involving a demon sword, indicating that The Witch and The Beast Episode 6 will delve into this captivating storyline. Episode 6 may offer further insights into the lore of the series, expanding upon the themes of magic, mystery, and peril that have defined the narrative thus far.

The Witch and the Beast Episode 5 recap

The Witch and the Beast Episode 5, titled The Witch and the Demon Sword: Opening Act, starts off with an apt succinct recap of earlier events. It then turns into a flashback that delves into the backstory of the necromancer culprit and his deceased wife. His longing to resurrect her is what currently drives the narrative forward.

Returning to the present, Phanora Kristoffel and the police officer find themselves summoned to the culprit's villa, where a tense confrontation unfolds. The necromancer's selfish desires are laid bare as he divulges his twisted plan to resurrect his wife at any cost, disregarding the consequences for those he turns undead. However, his plans are thwarted when Phanora reveals her true identity as not just a necromancer but also a powerful witch.

In a dramatic turn of events, Phanora unleashes her undead knights, overpowering the necromancer's forces and exposing Johan's true nature as an undead with exceptional abilities. Johan's formidable strength is unleashed as he exacts brutal retribution upon the necromancer, while Phanora delivers the final blow, breaking a fundamental rule in the process.

Phanora enacts a fitting punishment upon the necromancer as the dust settles, transforming him into an undead being perpetually condemned to a fate worse than death. This cements her role as a formidable force to be reckoned with in the world of magic and darkness. Meanwhile, the police officer grapples with conflicting emotions as he is offered the chance to resurrect his deceased wife, fully cognizant of the consequences. The officer expresses his thanks to Johan and reconciles with past grievances.

Advertisement

As The Witch and The Beast Episode 6 sets the stage for a new arc, viewers are poised on the precipice of uncertainty, eagerly anticipating the unfolding of events yet to come. For more updates on the magical world of The Witch and The Beast, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.