The Wrong Way To Use Healing Magic Episode 11: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

With Kazuki and Inukami teetering on the brink of death and the rest of Usato’s group seemingly slain, things are looking grim for Usato in The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Episode 11. As the excitement and dread build, viewers wait in anticipation for what will happen next in this thrilling saga. Find the release deets, what to expect from the episode, where to watch it, and a recap of the previous episode here.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Episode 11: Release date and where to stream

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Episode 11 is scheduled to air on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at 12:30 AM JST according to the official website. The exact release time will naturally vary across the different time zones. International viewers can watch it on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after the Japanese broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS11, and AT-X channels.

Expected plot in The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Episode 11

Based on the events of Episode 10, The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Episode 11 is likely to see a confrontation between Usato and the black knight. The episode may commence with a grim outlook for Kazuki and Inukami, depicted as clinging to life while the black knight looms menacingly nearby.

Advertisement

Usato's timely arrival at the brink of Kazuki and Inukami's demise will likely allow him to whisk them away to safety and provide swift healing. Despite their reluctance to retreat, Usato will probably instruct them to remain behind as he confronts the black knight alone. This sets the stage for a riveting showdown between Usato and the forbidding foe, promising a climactic battle that unfolds throughout the latter half of The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Episode 11.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Episode 10 recap

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Episode 10 was titled Unhinged!? The Black Knight Appears! In the episode, the tension on the battlefield reached its peak as Usato wakes up to the chaos around him. Inukami's sudden appearance adds a touch of humor before Kazuki arrives to gather her. Together, they meet with Siglis, who outlines their roles in the upcoming battle. Meanwhile, Usato confers with Rose, ensuring they are both prepared for the fight ahead.

As the battle commences, Usato and Rose provide healing support from the rear while Kazuki and Inukami engage the enemy on the front lines. The Rescue Team diligently retrieves injured soldiers, delivering them to the healers for treatment. However, as the conflict intensifies, Usato and Rose decide to join the frontline action just as the formidable black knight approaches.

Advertisement

Usato's concern prompts Rose to impart a mysterious special move for combat. Meanwhile, Kazuki and Inukami realize the black knight's invincibility, attributed to reflection magic. Despite their efforts to devise a plan, the black knight outwits them, gravely injuring both Kazuki and Inukami. The episode concludes with Usato rushing to their aid, confronted with the grim sight of his comrades lying motionless before the relentless foe.

For more updates on The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.