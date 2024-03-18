The Wrong Way To Use Healing Magic Episode 12: Release Date, Streaming Details, Expected Plot And More

After Usato's key victory, fans of The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic are on the edge of their seats, eager to witness the next thrilling chapter as the inaugural season draws close. With humanity's recent triumph, speculation runs rampant on whether another battle looms on the horizon. Here are all the available release information for The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Episode 12.

The Wrong Way To Use Healing Magic Episode 12: Release date and streaming details

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Episode 12 will premiere on local Japanese networks at 12:30 AM JST on Saturday, March 23, 2024. For some international fans, this will mean an early Friday morning release, while the majority can expect it on Thursday morning, depending on region and time zone.

International audiences can catch the episode on Crunchyroll approximately one hour after its Japanese airing. As Funimation adjusts its catalog, Crunchyroll remains the top destination for streaming anime series, old and new alike.

The Wrong Way To Use Healing Magic Episode 12: Expected plot

With a second battle looming, hinted at by Rose's words, The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Episode 12 is likely to dive straight into the action, with the conflict either already underway or on the brink of commencement. Fans can anticipate Usato's role to mirror his previous engagement, at least initially, as he employs his unique healing magic in combat.

However, as the episode progresses, the demons will probably launch a coordinated effort to rescue the Black Knight from humanity's grasp. This development could force Usato back onto the battlefield, whether to defend the base camp or fend off the advancing enemy forces aiming to abduct the Black Knight.

The Wrong Way To Use Healing Magic Episode 11 recap

In The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Episode 11, Usato rushes to Inukami and Kazuki's aid just as they are about to be defeated by the black knight. Usato's attack not only proves effective against the knight but also shatters their armor, revealing them to be a female demon. Attempting to flee with his companions, Usato is pursued by the demon, forcing him into another confrontation.

During the intense battle, it becomes apparent that the knight's reflection magic is ineffective against Usato. Initially attributed to Usato's constant healing of his entire body, it is revealed that Usato's strategy involves imbuing his punches with healing magic. As a result, while his opponents remain uninjured in the end, they still experience the pain, impact, and immediate consequences of his blows, such as being rendered unconscious.

In The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Episode 11, Usato concludes the fight with a powerful punch, maintaining prolonged contact and exposing the demon to his healing magic. After the battle, he reunites with Rose and recounts the events to her before they return to camp. Meanwhile, Amila orders the demons to retreat.

Back at camp, Rose congratulates Usato on his victory over the black knight and winning the battle. The episode concludes with an emotional moment between Usato and Rose, culminating in Usato collapsing from exhaustion.

For more updates on Usato’s adventures in The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.