The Wrong Way To Use Healing Magic Episode 7: Release DEETS, Where To Stream And More

Get ready for The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Episode 7 as Usato braces for war after shocking scenes of rising tension between the Llinger Kingdom and the Demon Lord's Army. Find out more here.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic [Kurotaka, Studio Add, Shin-Ei Animation, Crunchyroll]

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic, also known as Chiyu Mahou no Machigatta Tsukaikata or simply Chiyu Mahou for short, is an acclaimed light novel series that enthralled audiences with its rich storytelling and captivating characters, and now it has gotten an anime adaptation.

Gear up, fans! The next episode of The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic is on the horizon, so here’s everything you need to know about the release and what to expect in The Wrong Way To Use Healing Magic Episode 7.

Release date and where to watch

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Episode 7 is slated for premiere on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at 12:30 AM JST as per the series’ official website and will air on local Japanese networks. International viewers can expect an early Friday morning release in their respective time zones, or possibly even Thursday morning for many.

For those eager to stream the episode, Crunchyroll emerges as the go-to platform, typically making it available roughly an hour after its Japanese broadcast.

Expected plot

Brace yourselves as Usato and his comrades likely buckle down for the impending clash with the Demon Lord’s army, intensifying the stakes and suspense in this gripping tale in The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Episode 7. In this anticipated episode, a crescendo of tension is expected as the narrative delves deeper into Usato’s resolve to shape the course of events.

With the looming threat of war, Episode 7 is poised to serve as the final preparatory stage, laying the groundwork for the imminent conflict. Moreover, viewers can anticipate revelations surrounding Usato’s unsettling visions and the enigmatic figure behind them, setting the stage for a thrilling confrontation.

Previous episode recap

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Episode 6 delved deep into the escalating conflict between the Llinger Kingdom and the encroaching Demon Lord's Army. As preparations for the impending battle intensify on both fronts, viewers are thrust into a world teetering on the brink of war. King Lloyd's personal request to Rose unveils a moving glimpse into her troubled past, where she grapples with the haunting memories of her tenure as a battalion commander. Her refusal to heed the call to arms underscores the weight of her guilt and the scars of past battles that continue to haunt her every decision.


Amidst the turmoil, Rose's revelation of her true motives for forming the Rescue Squad showcases her quest for redemption and a desire to protect those she holds dear. The episode further unravels the intricate web of connections between characters, as Rose's enigmatic link with Amira comes to light. Meanwhile, Usato's encounter with Amako unveils a chilling prophecy, casting a shadow of uncertainty over the fate of his companions. As the series continues to captivate audiences worldwide, join us on this epic journey filled with intrigue, action, and the boundless possibilities of magic.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for the latest updates on The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic.

