Tohai Mahjong Anime Gets October Release Window, Staff Details And More Updates; Read

The official website and X (formerly Twitter) account of Tohai Mahjong anime announced quite a few details about the upcoming project. Based on Kōji Shinasaka’s manga of the same name, the anime will have an October release window.

The anime, which is being produced by East Fish, released a lot more details including the main cast, and staff in charge of the project. Other than the upcoming anime adaptation, Shinasaka’s manga also had a live-action movie based on it which came out in 2013.

Tohai Mahjong release date, cast, and staff

As mentioned earlier, the anime adaptation of Tohai Mahjong is coming out in October of 2024, although the exact release date has not been confirmed yet. Alongside the release window, the official account of the anime also announced the three main cast members of the anime.

The character designs and cast members for all three main characters were also released on the X account of the anime. We got to know that Kohsuke Tanabe will be voicing Kei, who is a student and a substitute Mahjong player with exceptional memory and game sense. Fairouze Ai is starring in the anime as Amina, a foreign girl without records or identity who was kidnapped and taken to the underworld. She starts to live with Kei after meeting him. Lastly, Shunsuke Takeuchi will be voicing the character of Doujima, a really skilled and lucky underground Mahjong player. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

All three voice actors shared that they are really excited to participate in this anime, which was shared by the anime’s official account. Kohsuke Tanabe commented that he can portray the protagonist who is an underground player as he has experience working as a police officer. Fairouze Ai said that she started reading the original manga after being cast in the anime. And Takeuchi said that he is really happy to be part of a Mahjong-themed anime.

Jun Hatori is in charge of the direction of Tohai Mahjong under East Fish Studio. Mariko Kunisawa is overseeing the scripts while Sayaka Anesaki is in charge of character designs. Yūsuke Shirato and Yuki Kishida are composing the series’ music.

What is Tohai Mahjong about?

Kōji Shinasaka’s Tohai Mahjong manga came out from 2006-2011 in Akita Shoten’s Young Champion seinen manga magazine. The first sequel titled Tōhai: Hitobashira-hen was serialized from 2011 to 2017, the second sequel titled Tōhai: Minagoroshi-hen was serialized from 2017 to 2021, while the third sequel Tōhai: Cold Girl started from 2021 and is currently being serialized in Young Champion.

Before the recent announcements, the anime also released a short trailer that showed fans all the main characters including Kei, Amina, and Doujima. The story of Tohai Mahjong revolves around a high-school kid named Kei who often visits the underground Mahjong parlors and makes money from the matches. Kei is an extremely intuitive and strategic player who earns the title of K of Ice due to his gameplay. The anime shows us his journey as a player as he slowly makes his way to the top and meets new people. The animation style of the show has really excited the fans.

ALSO READ: The Eminence in Shadow: Lost Echoes Movie Drops New Trailer; All Updates So Far