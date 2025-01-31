Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Episode 4: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The Summer Lights Arc is about to begin, so don’t miss Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Episode 4 to find out what Nene and her friends do next. Get the release date, recap and more here.

In ‘Lost and Found,’ Teru cautions Kou against placing trust in Hanako during a sparring match. Meanwhile, Yako complains to Nene about a new alteration to the Misaki Stairs rumor, where stepping on the fourth step no longer results in death but instead causes romantic breakups.

Later, Nene searches for Hanako and encounters Kou, who struggles to interact normally with her after learning about her impending death. Tsuchigomori reveals that Nene’s fate is unchangeable, showing Kou a book that predicts she will kiss Hanako that day.

Despite Kou’s efforts to prevent it, Nene finds Hanako on the rooftop and kisses him, fulfilling the book’s prophecy. Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Episode 4 will begin the Summer Lights Arc. Kou will be seen troubled by thoughts of Nene’s fate and Mitsuba.

He will later be seen receiving an invitation to a summer festival from Nene, who wants to cheer him up. Hanako, envious of their plans, will lead them to a different festival—one tied to the supernatural.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Episode 4, titled ‘Summer Lights,’ is set to air in Japan on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 4:30 pm JST. International viewers will be able to watch the English-subtitled version earlier the same day, due to time zone differences.

It will be broadcast on 28 TBS-affiliated stations across Japan. Additionally, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Episode 4 will be available for streaming on platforms such as ABEMA, d Anime Store, Hulu, Netflix, and others. International fans can watch it on Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Crunchyroll.

