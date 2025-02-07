Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Episode 5: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Here’s everything you need to know about Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Episode 5, including the release date, recap and more.
In ‘Summer Lights,’ Kou struggles with the thought of Nene’s future death while Hanako advises him to act normal. Nene invites Kou to a festival via the Mokke, and she later realizes Hanako feels excluded. To include him, Hanako organizes a festival at the school.
The group enjoys the apparition-run event, collecting Tanzaku slips believed to grant wishes. During the festival, Nene is transported to 1964, meeting a young Yugi Amane, who dreams of becoming an astronaut. Before returning, she gives him her Tanzaku, and he uses it to wish to meet her again.
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Episode 5 will adapt ‘Mokke of the Dead’ and reintroduce the Third Wonder, Mitsuba. A mysterious apparition has escaped and must not be seen or interacted with, especially to avoid being bitten.
Additionally, the episode is expected to begin the Picture Perfect Arc, leading to the introduction of the Fourth Wonder. This arc will likely involve Nene and her friends uncovering new supernatural occurrences within the school.
Titled ‘The Melancholy of the New Number Three,’ Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Episode 5 will air in Japan on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at 4:30 pm JST. International fans can access the English-subtitled version earlier on the same day due to time zone differences.
The episode will be broadcast across 28 TBS-affiliated stations in Japan and will also be available on platforms such as ABEMA, d Anime Store, Netflix, and Hulu starting at 5:30 am JST. Global viewers can watch Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Episode 5 on services like Crunchyroll and Disney+.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.