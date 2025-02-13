Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Episode 6: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Episode 6 will be more revealed about the Fourth Wonder, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap, and more here.
In ‘Mokke of the Dead / The Melancholy of the New Number Three,’ a bound Mokke pleads as Teru approaches with a syringe. Nene encounters Hanako in a zombified state, but Kou rescues her. The school is overrun with candy-obsessed zombies, spread by Mokke biting students.
Kou and Nene hide before meeting Akane and Teru, who explain the disease, “Wilting.” Akane is cured by soda, leading Teru to use salt water to restore everyone. Mitsuba, feeling lost, nearly gets exorcised but is saved. Later, Tsukasa introduces the Fourth Wonder, hinting at granting wishes.
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Episode 6 will fully introduce the Fourth Wonder and its connection to Tsukasa’s plan. The episode will explore why he aims to fulfill his wishes and how Mitsuba is involved.
Nene will experience an unusual school day, encountering Hanako in a student’s uniform. As Tsukasa’s scheme unfolds, new supernatural events will impact Hanako and Nene’s journey, leading to significant changes in the story.
Titled ‘Make Believe,’ Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Episode 6 is set to air in Japan on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 4:30 pm JST. Due to time zone differences, international audiences can access the English-subtitled version earlier that same day.
The episode will be broadcast on 28 TBS-affiliated stations across Japan. In addition, Japanese fans can stream Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Episode 6 on platforms like ABEMA, d Anime Store, Bandai Channel, Disney+, and more from 5:30 AM JST. Global viewers can watch it on services such as Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Crunchyroll.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.