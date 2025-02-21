Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun Season 2 Episode 7: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last episode of Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun Season 2, ‘Make Believe,’ saw Nene shocked to see Hanako as a living student named Amane. Realizing he was not a ghost, she grew suspicious. During the day, she learnt his twin brother also attends the school and noticed inconsistencies in reality.

Kou observed similar oddities, especially Mitsuba being alive. While cleaning the pool, they discovered they shared memories of a different world. After witnessing Aoi and Akane fall apart, Mitsuba revealed the world was fake, and Shijima’s ability to create fabricated realities was uncovered.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun Season 2 Episode 7 will see Nene and Kou struggle with the unnatural world where Mitsuba and Amane exist as regular students, while Akane and Aoi accept everything without question. Even as their friends shatter before their eyes, their classmates will remain indifferent.

Tsuchigomori will behave kindly, Yako will be unusually close to him, and Teru will excel at cooking. Recognizing the abnormalities, Kou will pursue Mitsuba to uncover the truth behind Shijima’s illusion and the fabricated reality trapping them within its boundaries.

Titled ‘Make Sense’ (ヨマイゴト), Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun Season 2 Episode 7 will premiere in Japan on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at 4:30 pm JST. International viewers will have access to the English-subtitled version earlier that day, due to time zone differences.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun Season 2 Episode 7 will air on 28 TBS-affiliated networks across Japan. Japanese viewers can stream the anime on platforms such as ABEMA, d Anime Store, Netflix, Hulu, and more, starting at 5:30 pm JST. It will also be available globally on services like Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime Video.

